Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday night July 24) ended his 26-day hunger strike at hospital in the presence of Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, marking a significant development amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Visuals from the hospital showed Wangchuk sipping from a cup with the assistance of the two Union ministers. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was also present.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Sonam Wangchuk end his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after prolonged negotiations with the Centre and to prevent possible violence amid ongoing protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. 2 What measures has PM Modi promised to combat examination paper leaks? ⌵ PM Modi announced the establishment of fast-track courts for swift trials and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, along with a new draft Bill to enhance anti-paper leak measures. 3 How will the newly designated fast-track court operate in relation to examination fraud? ⌵ The newly designated fast-track court in Delhi will exclusively hear criminal cases related to examination paper leaks under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. 4 What was the reaction of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to the government's measures against paper leaks? ⌵ The CJP welcomed PM Modi's acknowledgment of the issue but criticized the response as insufficient, emphasizing the need for accountability and questioning the underlying causes of paper leaks. 5 Should protesting students engage in dialogue with the government? ⌵ Yes, Union Minister Jitendra Singh encouraged protesting students to participate in dialogue, stating that discussions are necessary to find solutions to their concerns related to the NEET paper leak controversy.

Wangchuk says he'll reveal conditions of deal soon Wangchuk said the decision to end fast came after prolonged negotiations with the Centre and in view of the possibility of violence in the country.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said he broke his fast in the presence of Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.

"Just now in the presence of Union Ministers Sh. JP Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days," he wrote.

Wangchuk said 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either visited him or signed letters urging him to end his fast.

He added that the decision followed "long negotiations on various conditions" and was also taken "in view of possible violence in the country."

The activist said he would explain the conditions agreed upon in a separate video soon.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk appealed to supporters to maintain peace.

"I urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," he said.

The breakthrough came as the Centre intensified efforts to engage with protesting students and announced a series of measures aimed at tackling examination fraud.

PM Modi promises tougher action Late on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a nearly three-minute video message, his second public statement on the issue in a single day, promising stronger action against paper leaks.

"Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families. That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months," Modi said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had announced that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift trials and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. He also said additional anti-paper leak measures would be discussed by the Union Cabinet.

Delhi HC sets up fast-track court Hours after PM Modi's announcement, the Delhi High Court designated a special fast-track court to exclusively hear criminal cases related to examination paper leaks and other unfair practices in public examinations.

The court of Judicial Officer Anu Grover Baliga has been notified as a "Specially Designated Fast Track Court" under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 and will function from the Rouse Avenue Court Complex.

Education Ministry reshuffle In another major development, the Centre reshuffled the top bureaucracy in the Education Ministry amid the continuing controversy.

Education Secretary Vineet Joshi was shifted out, with Naresh Pal Gangwar appointed as the new Education Secretary.

Centre, CJP set for talks As part of the government's outreach, a delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is scheduled to meet Union ministers at 12:30 pm on Friday (July 24) to discuss the ongoing impasse over irregularities in examinations. The venue for the meeting has not yet been disclosed.

On Thursday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh appealed to protesting students to participate in dialogue, saying the government had invited CJP representatives for talks multiple times over the past 24 hours.

"Our doors are open," Singh said, adding that discussions would be led by Union Health Minister J P Nadda and could cover the NEET issue as well as all related concerns.

"We are prepared to devote as much time as necessary... There is no solution without discussion, and without a solution, we cannot chart the way forward," he said.

Singh also said Prime Minister Modi was "deeply sensitive" to students' concerns and that the government's recent announcements were only the beginning of a broader crackdown on examination fraud.

Also Read | BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi condemns police action on CJP protesters

Wangchuk appeals for peace Before he ended his fast, Wangchuk urged protesters to maintain peace.

"Peace & only peace is my way. While at Jantar Mantar, the protests remain peaceful, I'm pained to learn that elsewhere some antisocial elements are taking advantage of the peaceful protests to provoke violence," he wrote on X.

"No matter what the other side does, our response must only be flowers. Please keep this tradition at all costs," he added.

Opposition steps up pressure Meanwhile, Opposition leaders intensified their protests in Delhi over the alleged paper leak.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress and INDIA bloc MPs, held a vigil at Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg, remembering students who allegedly lost their lives or were injured during the protests.

Holding the national flag and a copy of the Constitution, Gandhi and other MPs observed the vigil with mobile phone flashlights, demanding accountability over the handling of the NEET paper leak controversy.

Also Read | PM Modi says Cabinet to discuss tougher anti-paper leak measures on Friday