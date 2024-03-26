Prakash Raj 'celebrates' birthday with hunger strike in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk | Watch
Sonam Wangchuk fasting: Amid dangerously low temperatures, thousands of people have joined Sonam Wangchuk, who has been surviving on just water and salt for the last 21 days
Sonam Wangchuk fasting: As the hunger strike by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk enters Day 21, the education reformer is gathering support from people of various fields. Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday celebrated his birthday in Ladakh in solidarity with the hunger strike of Sonam Wangchuk, who is fasting to protect the fragile Himalayan ecology.