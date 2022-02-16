Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday praised innovator and educationist Sonam Wangchuk for his invention of an eco-friendly solar heated tent that Army personnel can use in extremely cold places like Siachen and Galwan valley in the Ladakh region.

“Sonam, you have numerous innovations & achievements to your credit. But I think this may, arguably, be an offering that is the need of the hour for the country. I salute you," Mahindra tweeted.

A Twitter user responded, “Anything that is environment friendly is good... and a thing that also keeps our brave troops warm is very good."

The solar-heated military tent, besides saving on use of fossil fuel and its ill effects on the environment, increases the safety of the military personnel.

This tent uses the solar energy trapped during day time to keep the soldiers' sleeping chamber warm during night. Since there is no use of fossil fuel, it saves on money and also is emission-free.

The innovator said the temperature inside the sleeping chamber of the military tent can be increased or decreased by corresponding increase or decrease in insulation layers.

"The sleeping chamber has four layers of insulation and it gave a temperature of 15 degrees Celsius at a time when outside temperature was minus 14 degrees Celsius. The number of layers can be reduced for warmer places," Wangchuk informed.

Wangchuk also added that the temperature inside the tent should not be too cozy as the soldiers have to be ready to fight the enemy in the open where temperature can be as low as minus 30 degrees Celsius in places like Galwan valley.

Wangchuk said the tent is portable and can accommodate 10 soldiers.

Wangchuk also acknowledges the support provided by the Army in developing the solar-heated tent, saying "it has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the Army".

