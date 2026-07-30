Sonam Wangchuk hails Vande Bharat Express as he travels to Srinagar from New Delhi, reminds Centre to fulfil promises

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is travelling back to Ladakh via Srinagar in a Vande Bharat Express train after being released from a Delhi hospital where he ended his 26-day hunger strike, praised the Indian Railways while urging the central government to stick to promises it has made.

Wangchuk, in a video shared on social media, also said that he had wished to see the rail bridge constructed over the Chenab river and that it was a wonderful experience when he did see it. Wangchuk also said that he is extremely proud of the Indian Railways.

Wangchuk also said that he is happy that a new anti-paper leak bill has been taken up in the Parliament, and said that new changes should not only be limited to preventing paper leaks, but should attempt at making the education system better as a whole.

The activist also made an appeal to the central government wherein he asked the latter to keep the promises it had made both to Wangchuk as well as the Cockroach Janta Party.

He reiterated the promise the central government made that it would not be undertaking legal proceedings against students who participated in protests led by the CJP demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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States to not pursue cases Notably, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 28 July, ordered all state governments to release protesting students under 18 as well as those protestors who have no criminal record.

The Bihar, Assam, as well as West Bengal governments have released statements saying that the would not be taking action against NEET protestors.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said in a post on X, "After Bihar and Assam notifications, we have just been guaranteed that no authority will proceed against protesters in Rajasthan. No FIRs have been registered. None will be. We are continuously working to ensure all other risky BJP/NDA states release notifications in the required language in protesters' interest. We will never let any youth fight this alone!"

"After due consideration, the government has decided that no coercive measures shall be taken against the students participating in the protests relating to the alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination," the statement by the West Bengal government said, adding that the protection would not extend to "persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the order of the Hon'ble Court."

The CJP has warned that if cases are pursued against students, they would be forced to launch another protest.