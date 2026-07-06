'Sonam Wangchuk has experience with fasting': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urges students not to risk their lives

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak, has continued its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is supporting the movement, has been on a hunger strike for the past nine days. Alongside him, some students have also joined the fast, although organisers say they have been urging them to end it.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was last week heard appealing to students not to take up fasting, saying the protest is likely to be prolonged and participants should not put their health at risk.'

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'Everyone Needs To Stay Fit' Speaking to Khabar Fusion, Abhijeet Dipke said he had repeatedly requested protesters not to join the hunger strike.

“I have tried to persuade everyone. I have asked everyone to please not go on hunger strike. Because if everyone starts hunger strike... the government doesn't care. If the government cared, they wouldn't have allowed 20 children to die. A resignation letter would have come after just one death or a paper leak. So, I have told everyone not to go on hunger strike. Everyone needs to stay fit, only then will this fight continue for the long haul. Sonam Sir has experience with hunger strikes, so he can handle himself.”

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Also Read | Wangchuk urges people to join his hunger strike for a day at Jantar Mantar

Expressing concern for the students participating in the protest, he added, "I'm a little worried about the health of these children. And I again request you not to do this. Our protest is going to be long, so why risk our lives? Sonam Sir is doing a great job. But we have to stay to manage the other things that need to be done. I'm saying the same thing again: if everyone goes on a hunger strike, who will manage this protest?"

Social Media Statement Goes Viral Dipke's remarks have gone viral on social media amid continuing demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. A group of student leaders affiliated to AISA are on fast with Wangchuk. One student leader, Danish Ali had to be hospitalised due to her critical condition on Saturday.

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Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk announces hunger strike from Sunday

According to reports, Sonam Wangchuk has remained on a fast for nine days and is said to be losing weight. Meanwhile, Dipke, whose Cockroach Janata Party drew significant attention on social media within days of its launch, has continued leading the protest with supporters and students at the demonstration site.

Wangchuk Appeals For One-Day Fast Dipke's appeal comes days after Sonam Wangchuk expressed disappointment over what he described as people "overeating" at the protest venue.

He urged supporters to observe a one-day fast, saying they should refrain from eating during the day so there would be no need to distribute food among protesters.

Wangchuk also remarked that those who overeat would become obese, fall ill and die earlier than those who practise fasting.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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