Sonam Wangchuk has ‘Pakistan links’, claims Ladakh DGP, ‘his provocative speeches instigated Wednesday's unrest’

Sonam Wangchuk is one of the key person behind Wednesday's violence in Ladakh, S D Singh Jamwal, Director General of Police (DGP) of Ladakh, said and added that he is currenty being probed for allegedly having links with Pakistan following last month's arrest of a Pakistani Intelligence Operative who sent videos of his protests across the border.

Advertisement

"We arrested a Pakistan PIO in the recent past who was reporting back across. We have a record of this. He (Sonam Wanghchuk) had attended a Dawn event in Pakistan. He also visited Bangladesh. So, there is a big question mark on him. Investigation is being done," the Ladakh top cop said.

Jamwal also alleged that he played a key role in Wednesday's violence with his "provocative statements" and the actions encouraged "politically motivated" groups unhappy with ongoing negotiations between officials and Ladakhi representatives had incited protesters.

"Sonam Wangchuk has had a history of instigating. He has referred to the Arab Spring, Nepal and Bangladesh. The investigation into his funding is going on for FCRA violation," DGP Jamwal said.

Regarding involvement of foreign elements in the Leh unrest, the top cop said, "During the investigation, two more people were caught. If they are part of some design, I cannot say. This place has a history of Nepalese people working as labourers, so we will have to investigate."

Advertisement

On Wednesday, four people were killed in police firing and scores of others were injured when a protest for statehood for Ladakh turned violent. Protesters set a local BJP office on fire and allegedly pelted police and CRPF with stones.

Meanwhile, authorities allowed a four-hour relaxation in curfew on Saturday in violence-hit Leh in Ladakh, the first easing of restrictions after three days, while an uneasy calm prevailed in the region with authorities stepping up security in the region.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on Friday and lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, two days after protests for statehood to Ladakh turned violent killing four people and injuring 90 others.

J&K Deputy CM condemn Wangchuk's detention Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday said the detention of Wangchuk is grave injustice and a joke with democracy.

Advertisement

“He (Wangchuk) was speaking about global warming and public issues and sending him to Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan without a fault is injustice and a joke with democracy,” Choudhary told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He said the authorities should have arrested those who indulged in arson. “What was his fault? Today is a situation where even a son is not listening to his father so how come people of Ladakh will follow him.”

Ladakh Congress, on the other hand, asserted that Wangchuk has become the most visible and vocal face of Ladakh agitation and no amount of “vilification campaign and trumped-up charges" against him would hold true in the eyes of the local population. It said the government is terribly mistaken if it believes arresting Wangchuk would help restore peace and harmony in the region.

Advertisement

Other opposition parties too criticised his detention. "The one who is working for our forces has been dubbed anti-national and arrested under the NSA and you are playing cricket with Pakistan which spreads terror in India. What kind of patriotism is this?" Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said.