Sonam Wangchuk health update: Activist ‘stable, vital signs within accepted parametres', says Medanta Hospital

Sonam Wangchuk health update: Medanta Hospital on Thursday said activist's condition remains stable and unchanged, adding that he is alert and his vital signs are within acceptable limits. It further stated that all medical treatment is being provided with Wangchuk's informed consent.

“Mr Sonam Wangchuk is being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors at Medanta hospital Gurugram. His condition remains unchanged and he continues to be stable and alert, with vital signs within accepted parametres. All treatment being administered to him is in accordance with his informed consent,” Medanta said in a statement.