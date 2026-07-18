Sonam Wangchuk health update: Safdarjung Hospital says activist refused IV fluids, ORS; blood sugar at 78 mg/dl

“Sonam Wangchuk was admitted at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital at 7:40 am on 18/7/2026 after being brought by Delhi Police. He was admitted with a history of fasting for 20 days for solid food and generalised weakness. There is no history of fainting attacks. At the time of admission, he was conscious with stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. Signs of dehydration were seen,” the hospital said in a statement.

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He added, “Blood gas analysis revealed compensated acidosis with decreased serum potassium with blood sugar of 78 mg/dl. Repeat Serum Potassium was similar. Urinary ketones were 1+ at the time of admission which have increased to 3+ by 1:00 pm. Although intravenous fluids were advised but the patient has refused all intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluid or any other medication. He is being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in best interest of his health.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Sonam Wangchuk's current health status as reported by Safdarjung Hospital? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. His blood sugar was reported at 78 mg/dl, but he has refused intravenous fluids and medication despite signs of dehydration. 2 Why did Sonam Wangchuk refuse medical treatment while hospitalized? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk refused all forms of medical treatment, including IV fluids and oral rehydration solutions, stating that he would manage his health decisions personally amid ongoing protests. 3 How long has Sonam Wangchuk been on hunger strike, and what is the reason behind it? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, 2026, to protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demand accountability from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 4 What actions were taken by Delhi Police concerning Sonam Wangchuk’s health? ⌵ Delhi Police transported Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital based on the advice of medical experts and a directive from the Delhi High Court, which stated the need for monitoring his health. 5 Should Sonam Wangchuk's family consent to his treatment at Safdarjung Hospital? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk's wife has insisted that no treatment be administered without the family's consent, citing trust issues due to perceived lack of transparency from the hospital.

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(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X