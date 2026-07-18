Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised: What happens to CJP's 20 July protest rally to Parliament now? What Dipke & Gitanjali said

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said its planned July 20 march to Parliament will continue despite activist Sonam Wangchuk being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during his 21-day hunger strike. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that the protest would go ahead as planned and said he would continue the indefinite hunger strike started in support of the agitation. Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo confirmed she will lead the march on July 20.

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"I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now," Dipke mentioned in a post on X after Wangchuk was taken to the hospital. He also sought PM Modi's resignation.

Wangchuk was moved from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after doctors advised hospitalisation following concerns over his declining health. Police said the decision was taken on medical advice and in accordance with directions of the Delhi High Court. The activist had been fasting since June 28 over alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations, paper leaks, and concerns related to student issues.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the concerns raised by Sonam Wangchuk's wife regarding his treatment at Safdarjung Hospital? ⌵ Gitanjali J. Angmo has raised concerns about the lack of transparency in sharing medical information and requested that no treatment be administered without family consent. She claimed the hospital refused to provide copies of his medical reports and stated that they wanted him shifted to a facility of their choice. 2 Why is the Cockroach Janta Party's protest march to Parliament on July 20 significant? ⌵ The July 20 protest march is significant as it represents a sustained effort by the Cockroach Janta Party to demand accountability from the government regarding alleged irregularities in public examinations, particularly the NEET paper leak, and to advocate for the rights of students. 3 How did Sonam Wangchuk end up in Safdarjung Hospital? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated during a 21-day hunger strike. The decision to hospitalize him was made on medical advice and under the direction of the Delhi High Court. 4 What was Abhijeet Dipke's response to Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalization? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike in response to Wangchuk's hospitalization and emphasized that the planned protest march to Parliament would continue despite the circumstances. 5 Should the Cockroach Janta Party seek formal permission from the Delhi Police for their protest? ⌵ Yes, the Cockroach Janta Party must seek formal permission from the Delhi Police for their protest march to Parliament, as sources indicated they had not yet done so, which is necessary for legal compliance during public demonstrations.

After Wangchuk's hospitalisation, Dipke said the movement would not be affected by the development and that the protest would continue. He urged supporters to remain firm and announced that he would carry forward the hunger strike. The CJP, along with Left student organisations AISA and SFI, has been leading the agitation at Jantar Mantar.

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Angmo, meanwhile, raised concerns over his treatment at Safdarjung Hospital and sought his discharge. She alleged that the hospital had not maintained transparency in sharing medical information and requested that no oral or intravenous treatment be administered without the consent of the family and the medical team that had been monitoring his health during the hunger strike.

Angmo also claimed that Wangchuk was "absolutely fine" but alleged that the hospital had refused to provide copies of his medical reports despite repeated requests. She said the family wanted him shifted to a medical facility of their choice due to a loss of confidence in the hospital's handling of his treatment.

"Yesterday, doctors from Safdarjung had checked him and all vitals were normal. Potassium was 4.3. Now they are saying the potassium is 2.9 and it is life-threatening. But when we asked for the report, they are showing us the report but not giving it. I am having trust issues due to lack of transparency," she said, as per PTI.

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"I've asked them not to administer potassium... We are going to do another test from a different lab before giving medicines. Sonam is absolutely fine and we will soon shift him to a hospital we trust," she added.

Safdarjung Hospital, however, said Wangchuk was admitted in a conscious state with stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation, though signs of dehydration were detected. The hospital said doctors had advised intravenous fluids, but he refused IV fluids, oral rehydration fluids and other medication. It added that he was being continuously monitored and counselled for treatment in the best interest of his health.

The controversy over Wangchuk's hospitalisation has drawn criticism from several Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress. The CJP has maintained that the July 20 Parliament march will proceed, although ANI sources said the organisation is yet to seek formal permission from Delhi Police for the protest.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X