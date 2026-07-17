Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike LIVE: Indefinite fast enters 20th day, Opposition leader urges Centre to hold talks

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike LIVE: The indefinite hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk will enter 20th day on Friday, July 17. Opposition leaders from across the country have expressed solidarity with Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party protest. They have been demanding accountability for the NEET 'paper leak' incident and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the matter.

The CJP and supporters of the movement have also condemned the government's silence on the protest and Wangchuk's hunger strike. "The man who chose to put his own life on the line to seek justice for students who died by suicide has received nothing but silence from the govt. The govt is not just unaccountable; it is also cruel," CJO founder Abhijeet Dipke had posted on X.

Kejriwal, Rakesh Tikait meet Sonam Wangchuk

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav were among the opposition leaders who met and expressed solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday. "I suggest to the PM: remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Union Education Minister," Kejriwal said.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was the face of the 2020-21 farmers' protest, also supported the protesters at Jantar Mantar. "Today, I express my heartfelt gratitude from the bottom of my heart to all the farmer brothers who came to Jantar Mantar to extend their support to the Cockroach People's Party's movement," CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X.

July 20 march to Parliament

The CJO has invited everyone to participate in the match to Parliament on July 20, to show solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and demanding resignation by education minister Pradhan over the NEET exam fiasco. "Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament," Wangchuk said earlier.