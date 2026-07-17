Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike LIVE: Indefinite fast enters 20th day, Opposition leader urges Centre to hold talks

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike LIVE: The indefinite hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk will enter 20th day on Friday, July 17. Opposition leaders from across the country have expressed solidarity with Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party protest. They have been demanding accountability for the NEET 'paper leak' incident and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the matter.
The CJP and supporters of the movement have also condemned the government's silence on the protest and Wangchuk's hunger strike. "The man who chose to put his own life on the line to seek justice for students who died by suicide has received nothing but silence from the govt. The govt is not just unaccountable; it is also cruel," CJO founder Abhijeet Dipke had posted on X.
Kejriwal, Rakesh Tikait meet Sonam Wangchuk
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav were among the opposition leaders who met and expressed solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday. "I suggest to the PM: remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Union Education Minister," Kejriwal said.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was the face of the 2020-21 farmers' protest, also supported the protesters at Jantar Mantar. "Today, I express my heartfelt gratitude from the bottom of my heart to all the farmer brothers who came to Jantar Mantar to extend their support to the Cockroach People's Party's movement," CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X.
July 20 march to Parliament
The CJO has invited everyone to participate in the match to Parliament on July 20, to show solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and demanding resignation by education minister Pradhan over the NEET exam fiasco. "Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament," Wangchuk said earlier.
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke in a post on X acknowledged that Shiv Sena extended support with Sonam Wangchuk in demanding resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam fiasco. He wrote, "A big thank you to Shiv Sena leader @andharesushama tai for coming to Jantar Mantar and standing in support of students.
He also shared a poster of Shiv Tirtha organised by Shiv Sena to show solidarity with the cause. Scheduled for Sunday at 4 PM, the event will take place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot posted on X: "For the past 19 days, Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister, which is adversely affecting his health. I urge him to end his hunger strike.
The ordeal faced by students and their families due to the paper leak and various irregularities has shaken everyone.
@RahulGandhi ji and our party believe — the youth are the future of the country. No injustice of any kind will be tolerated against them. Students must get justice.
The BJP government will have to answer on this issue, and this is not just an emotional matter, but a question of the future of students and the credibility of the education system."
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav urged the Centre on Thursday to initiate dialogue with Sonam Wangchuk and address the demands raised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
She accused the BJP-led Union government of remaining unmoved despite the ongoing hunger strike, and student deaths related to the alleged NEET paper leak.
"The CJP will decide when to break the fast. I want to tell the government to show some sensitivity and start a dialogue. Stop being insensitive. You talk about Sanatan Dharma. Without mercy and empathy, Sanatan Dharma cannot survive," she told reporters.