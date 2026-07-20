Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Heavy security at Jantar Mantar ahead of CJP’s Parliament march

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is protesting in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, is set to march to the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday. Ahead of the march, on Sunday night, the protest venue at Jantar Mantar saw more people join CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's call for a night vigil.

CJP holds night vigil

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das claimed that nearly 20,000 people were "at and around Jantar Mantar" even before the scheduled mobilisation.

In a post on X, Das said, "20,000 people are at and around Jantar Mantar. And it's not even July 20 yet. Dharmendra Pradhan -- your day of reckoning is here."

Addressing supporters through a video message, Dipke urged them to remain at Jantar Mantar through the night, saying their presence was essential to ensure the Parliament march proceeded peacefully.

"Our protest is going on. Please come here in large numbers. Stay here for the night. If you don't come, they will try to end the protest," he said.

Appealing for restraint, Dipke said, "Our protest and march will be peaceful. I request everyone to follow the rules and follow the guidelines."

CJP's Chalo Sansad march

According to the Delhi Police, the CJP has not sought an official clearance for its “Chalo Sansad" march on Monday. New Delhi district, especially around Parliament House and India Gate, is under prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS when Parliament is in session.

The order bans gatherings of four or more people, unauthorised rallies, and carrying weapons. With Parliament's Monsoon Session getting underway on Monday, restrictions are being strictly applied to prevent protests and ensure the smooth movement of lawmakers.

Wangchuk ready to end fast says wife

Addressing the crowd at Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on Sunday night announced that the activist would end his hunger strike on Monday if political leaders meet him at Safdarjung Hospital and assure him that the issue of education accountability will be the focus of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"If political leaders meet Sonam in the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Parliament session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow," Angmo said.

She also conveyed Wangchuk's appeal to supporters ahead of the proposed march, urging them to maintain peace and discipline.

Angmo also said she would lead CJP's protest march to Parliament in his place.

Sonam Wangchuk's health update

Sonam Wangchuk remains under continuous medical care at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, where his vital parameters are stable, though he continues to require round-the-clock monitoring due to the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, according to a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Sunday.

While his blood parameters have shown minor improvement, his condition still requires strict vigilance, the hospital authorities said.

According to Dr. Manisha Thakur, Head of Department (HOD), Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, Wangchuk has been under close observation.