Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: ‘Goons tried to attack’ activist at Jantar Mantar, says CJP's Abhijeet Dipke

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Founding president of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, alleged that activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike, was attacked at Jantar Mantar Friday night.

"Goons tried to attack Sonam sir at Jantar Mantar. An object was thrown at him, but fortunately, he was not hurtm" Dipke said, adding, "If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible as there’s clearly a plan to dismantle the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar."

"Today, there were multiple incidents where people created disturbances, yet the police failed to respond for hours. By allowing this to continue, they are enabling attempts to disrupt what has remained a peaceful protest," Dipke posted on X late Friday.

The incident was reported just days before Sonam Wangchuk and the CJP plan to carry out a peaceful protest march to Parliament on July 20.

Several opposition groups have come out in support of Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 21 days. Wangchuk and the CJP have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Centre's accountibility over the alleged NEET 'paper leak'.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates related to Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.