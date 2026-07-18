Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: ‘Goons tried to attack’ activist at Jantar Mantar, says CJP's Abhijeet Dipke

Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike LIVE: Founding president of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, alleged that activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike, was attacked at Jantar Mantar Friday night.
"Goons tried to attack Sonam sir at Jantar Mantar. An object was thrown at him, but fortunately, he was not hurtm" Dipke said, adding, "If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible as there’s clearly a plan to dismantle the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar."
"Today, there were multiple incidents where people created disturbances, yet the police failed to respond for hours. By allowing this to continue, they are enabling attempts to disrupt what has remained a peaceful protest," Dipke posted on X late Friday.
The incident was reported just days before Sonam Wangchuk and the CJP plan to carry out a peaceful protest march to Parliament on July 20.
Several opposition groups have come out in support of Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 21 days. Wangchuk and the CJP have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Centre's accountibility over the alleged NEET 'paper leak'.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates related to Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.
Actor Aamir Khan has given his first reaction to activist Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, insisting the character Phunsukh Wangdu in the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots was not based on the Ladakh-based activist. Calling it a “misconception,” Khan said that Wangchuk himself has repeatedly clarified that the character was not based on him.
On actor Aamir Khan's statement on activist Sonam Wangchuk, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray says, "...Whether you are a celebrity or not, if there is anyone in the country who is sitting on a hunger strike for youth and students, it is ethical of us to ask them why they are sitting on a hunger strike and why is the Government not listening to them."
Founding President of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke alleges that activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike was attacked at Jantar Mantar, news agency ANI rpeorted while sharing a video from the protest site.
Sonam Wangchuk released a new video from the protest site, captioning it as: “Smaller Movements have brought down many governments in India.”
Wangchuk on Friday said he has lost nearly 20 per cent of his body during his indefinite hunger strike on the 20th day but remained resolute, asserting that if governments could fall over rising onion prices, seeking accountability for students could also bring political change, news agency PTI reported.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleed in a post on X that “goons tried to attack Sonam sir at Jantar Mantar. An object was thrown at him, but fortunately, he was not hurt.”
He said, “A few days ago, I had warned that people would be sent to Jantar Mantar to disrupt the protest after I was informed by an insider in the police.”
“If anything happens to Sonam sir, the government will be responsible as there’s clearly a plan to dismantle the peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar,” Dipke said.