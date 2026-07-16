Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike LIVE: Ladakhi activist rules out ending fast, urges people to join CJP’s parliament march

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Day 19 LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk has ruled out ending his indefinite hunger strike as more civil society members join politicians, activists, and celebrities urging him to end the fast, which has entered its 19th day on Thursday.

Responding to the growing appeals, a visibly weak Wangchuk, in a video message shared late on Wednesday night, said, "I have received thousands of messages asking me to break my fast. Many senior politicians have come to me and spoken to me with love and concern."

Some have even approached the court seeking directions to make me eat, he said.

Seeking to allay concerns over his health, Wangchuk said medical examinations conducted so far had not indicated any immediate danger.

"My condition is not such that I will die in two-four days. Many medical tests have been conducted and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days," he said.

Sonam Wangchuk's health update

According to the medical bulletin issued by the CJP, Wangchuk remains "very weak" and is under 24-hour medical vigilance.

His weight has fallen to 57.15 kg, a drop of 400 grams in the last 24 hours, and 8.9 kg since he began his hunger strike.

His blood pressure was recorded at 105/76, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, oxygen saturation at 97 per cent, while hydration was described as fair.

CJP to march to Parliament

The CJP's protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination entered its 26th day. The outfit also announced a one-day mass hunger strike on Thursday ahead of its "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20.