Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike LIVE: Ladakhi activist rules out ending fast, urges people to join CJP’s parliament march

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Day 19 LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk has ruled out ending his indefinite hunger strike as more civil society members join politicians, activists, and celebrities urging him to end the fast, which has entered its 19th day on Thursday.
Responding to the growing appeals, a visibly weak Wangchuk, in a video message shared late on Wednesday night, said, "I have received thousands of messages asking me to break my fast. Many senior politicians have come to me and spoken to me with love and concern."
Some have even approached the court seeking directions to make me eat, he said.
Seeking to allay concerns over his health, Wangchuk said medical examinations conducted so far had not indicated any immediate danger.
"My condition is not such that I will die in two-four days. Many medical tests have been conducted and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days," he said.
Sonam Wangchuk's health update
According to the medical bulletin issued by the CJP, Wangchuk remains "very weak" and is under 24-hour medical vigilance.
His weight has fallen to 57.15 kg, a drop of 400 grams in the last 24 hours, and 8.9 kg since he began his hunger strike.
His blood pressure was recorded at 105/76, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, oxygen saturation at 97 per cent, while hydration was described as fair.
CJP to march to Parliament
The CJP's protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination entered its 26th day. The outfit also announced a one-day mass hunger strike on Thursday ahead of its "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar later in the day. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said the activist's health had deteriorated due to the prolonged fast.
He said he had met Wangchuk two days ago and urged him to end the hunger strike but the activist remained determined to continue his protest until the concerns of the country's youth were addressed.
He said Kejriwal would visit Jantar Mantar at 4 pm on Thursday to extend support to Wangchuk and appealed to people from Delhi and across the country to gather at the protest site.
The Delhi High Court will on Thursday hear a PIL on the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinte hunger strike. Petitioner Rakesh Kumar Saini said the situation was "sad" and "most unfortunate" as a protesting citizen was "virtually taking his life in front of the whole nation".
A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia on Wednesday deferred hearing on the PIL after noting that none appeared for the authorities amid the ongoing work abstention called by the high court's bar association.
"Having regard to urgency, list tomorrow," the bench said.
Sonam Wangchuk has ruled out ending his indefinite hunger strike despite appeals from political leaders and supporters, saying breaking the fast without any response from the government would send the wrong message.
"If I eat, what message will go? The message to the government will be that there is no need for accountability. Protesters sit and leave..." said Wangchuk and asked what would change if he ended the fast.
Instead, he urged people to strengthen the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed Parliament march on July 20, saying students in schools and colleges should participate "in a real lesson in political science and democracy".