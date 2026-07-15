PIL filed in Delhi High Court over Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: ‘duty of govt to ensure health, safety of citizens'

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking urgent intervention and medical aid to activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose health has deteriorated due to his ongoing hunger strike.

The PIL, filed by activist lawyer Rakesh Kumar Saini, seeks directions to the Central and Delhi governments to take Wanghcuk to a hospital and force feed him, Bar and Bench reported.

Wangchuk's health has deteriorated rapidly, he has lost 8.5 kg and if he continues with his hunger strike, he could end up losing his life in two days, the plea said.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the public interest litigation filed in the Delhi High Court regarding Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ The PIL seeks urgent medical intervention for Sonam Wangchuk, whose health has deteriorated due to his hunger strike, urging the governments to provide hospital care and force-feed him. 2 Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike to protest alleged irregularities in the educational system and to demand accountability from the Union Education Minister over examination-related issues. 3 How has Sonam Wangchuk's health been affected during the hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk's health has rapidly declined, resulting in a weight loss of 8.5 kg and concerns that he could face life-threatening conditions if the hunger strike continues. 4 What demands are being raised by the protesters alongside Wangchuk? ⌵ The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and financial compensation for families affected by examination irregularities related to NEET (UG) 2026. 5 Should the government intervene in Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Yes, according to the PIL, the government's intervention is necessary to protect Wangchuk's health and ensure the safety of citizens engaging in protests.

According to the petitioner, if Wangchuk passes away, it would be a matter of great shame for the country and the world.

"The simple thing to be done is to take him to a government hospital and force feed him the necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals by way of a liquid diet which are necessary for human body to survive," the petitioner sought, according to Bar and Bench.

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters 18th day Wangchuk, whose hunger strike entered its 18th day on Wednesday, is suffering muscle loss and is in "immense pain" but has refused to end his protest in Jantar Mantar.

The 59-year-old activist joined the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest in Delhi for over the NEET issue and began his hunger strike on June 28.

Even as concerns grow over his health and calls from various corners to end his hunger strike, Wangchuk has refused to pay heed.

Political leaders, including Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, among others, requested the activist to end his fast.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman appealed to the government to open a dialogue with Wangchuk, saying India should not "sit back and watch one of its greatest minds be sacrificed".

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday said Wangchuk has been losing muscle mass and was in "immense pain", adding the activist has lost 8.5 kg since beginning of his fast.