'Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause...': Activist warns amid Ladakh clashes; CBI probes HIAL over financial irregularities

Activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Thursday, September 25, that his imprisonment may create more problems for the government after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accused his “provocative” speeches for the violence that also saw a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh being set on fire.

Meanwhile, agency PTI quoted sources as saying that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been probing Sonam Wangchuk's organisation, the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL), for financial irregularities for the past two months.

According to CBI sources, the investigation is being done against alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). In August, the Ladakh Administration had cancelled the land allotment granted to the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Learning (HIAL).

While cancelling the land allotment, the Ladakh Administration stated that the land was not being used for the purpose for which it was originally allotted and that no lease agreement had been executed. The CBI investigation is still ongoing, and a preliminary enquiry (PE) may be registered by the CBI after its completion. Also Read | Who is Congress councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, accused by BJP of instigating Ladakh’s ‘Gen Z’ protests?

How did Sonam Wangchuk react? Reacting to the MHA statement coming hours after at least four died in the Ladakh statehood clashes, Sonam Wangchuk said blaming him for recent violent protests in Ladakh was a “scapegoat tactic”.

He also said that he was prepared to be arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). Also Read | What sparked ‘Gen Z’ protest, violence in Leh, Ladakh? Explained in 10 points as Govt, Sonam Wangchuk trade barbs

He said, “I see they are building up a case to bring me under the Public Safety Act and throw me in jail for two years,” adding, “I am ready for that, but Sonam Wangchuk in jail may cause them more problems than free Sonam Wangchuk.”

The climate activist also said, “To say it (the violence) was instigated by me, or sometimes by Congress, is to find a scapegoat, rather than addressing the core of the problem, and this will lead us nowhere. They may be clever in making somebody else a scapegoat, but they are not wise. At this time, we all need wisdom rather than 'cleverness' because youths are already frustrated.”

The MHA statement The Central government has issued its statement on the Ladakh clashes and blamed Sonam Wangchuk's “provocative” speeches.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said, “On 24th September, at around 11.30 am, a mob instigated by his [Sonam Wangchuk's] provocative speeches left the venue of the hunger strike and attacked a political party office as well as Government office of the CEC Leh.”

