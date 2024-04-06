'Leh turned into war zone': Sonam Wangchuk says govt wants to brand Ladakhis as anti-nationals
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday said warned about the tense situation in Ladakh which is ‘turning into a war zone’ despite peaceful protests
Ahead of Sonam Wangchuk's Pashmina march along LAC, climate activist raised concern about the attempts to arrest peaceful youth leaders and even singers. Pointing towards use of “disproportionate force, barricades, smoke grenades," Wangchuk said that Leh is being turned into a war zone.