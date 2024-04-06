Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  'Leh turned into war zone': Sonam Wangchuk says govt wants to brand Ladakhis as anti-nationals

'Leh turned into war zone': Sonam Wangchuk says govt wants to brand Ladakhis as anti-nationals

Livemint

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday said warned about the tense situation in Ladakh which is ‘turning into a war zone’ despite peaceful protests

The famous fictional character of Phunsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots is based on Sonam Wangchuk’s life.

Ahead of Sonam Wangchuk's Pashmina march along LAC, climate activist raised concern about the attempts to arrest peaceful youth leaders and even singers. Pointing towards use of “disproportionate force, barricades, smoke grenades," Wangchuk said that Leh is being turned into a war zone.

“Attempts to arrest peaceful youth leaders even singers continue. Seems they want to turn a most peaceful movement violent & then brand Ladakhis as anti-nationals," he said in his latest video shared on social media on Saturday.

In his video, Sonam Wangchuk claimed that the government is only worried about “Ladakh's effects on their votes and on minning lobbies."

