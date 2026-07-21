The Delhi High Court on Tuesday proposed to shift climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital. The court noted medical experts were unanimous that he needs continuous medical monitoring. At the same time, the concerns Wangchuk raised in a letter about staying at the government-run hospital should also be taken into account.

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A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia made the observation while hearing an appeal filed by Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, challenging a Single Judge's refusal to allow his transfer to a private hospital of his choice.

"We propose that he be shifted to Medanta, the hospital of his choice," the Bench observed, adding that Wangchuk's concerns expressed in his letter also deserved consideration.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did the Delhi High Court propose to transfer Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital? ⌵ The Delhi High Court proposed the transfer because medical experts agreed that Sonam Wangchuk requires continuous medical monitoring, and his concerns regarding his stay at the government-run hospital needed consideration. 2 What demands have the Cockroach Janta Party made regarding Sonam Wangchuk's situation? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party demands Wangchuk's unconditional release, the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and 1 crore compensation for families of students affected by exam-related issues. 3 How did Sonam Wangchuk's health condition influence the court's decision? ⌵ The court took Wangchuk's health condition into account, particularly his high urea and uric acid levels, which indicated the need for specialized care at Medanta Hospital to avoid potential organ damage. 4 What are the implications of Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk's hunger strike highlights concerns about the education system and aims to bring accountability regarding examination irregularities, reflecting widespread youth dissatisfaction and the need for government reform. 5 Should the protest by the Cockroach Janta Party continue despite police violence? ⌵ Supporters argue the protest should continue to demand accountability and reforms in the education system, emphasizing that the government's response to their grievances is critical for young people's future.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice referred to Wangchuk's medical reports and asked whether his high urea and uric acid levels showed signs of organ damage. In response, the doctor treating him said that during prolonged fasting, the body begins burning fat for energy. This leads to the presence of ketones in the urine and other changes in blood test results, which are normal after several days without food.

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Following this, Angmo thanked the Delhi HC for passing a favourable order and posted on X, “My heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble #delhihighcourt for passing a favourable order of discharge of @Wangchuk66 to #medanta, the hospital of our choice! My heartfelt thanks also to @SibalAkhil and Bahuli Sharma and their teams for this win against unbelievable odds in record time!!”

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We are going to continue our protest: Cockroach Janta Party Supporters of India’s youth-led Cockroach movement said Tuesday they will continue their protest in New Delhi, refusing to leave their sit-in site a day after police used tear gas and batons to disperse thousands of them as they tried to march toward Parliament.

Hundreds of protesters remained camped at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site, under heavy police presence, saying they would stay until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over alleged failures in India’s examination system.

“We are going to continue our protest,” said Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party.

Monday’s confrontation between protesters and police has become one of the most significant moments in CJP's two-month campaign, which began as a satirical protest but quickly evolved into a nationwide, youth-led movement focused on exam leaks, unemployment and government accountability.

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Video of police beating protesters with batons and dragging demonstrators away spread quickly on social media, fueling public outrage. Some footage showed young protesters crying and pleading with officers not to hit them, while others captured a defiant scene of youths standing their ground and enduring baton strikes.

Delhi Police said nearly 180 people were injured, including 118 security personnel and 60 protesters.

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