Sonam Wangchuk news LIVE Updates: Wangchuk refusing oral fluids, IV fluids, says Safdarjung hospital doctor

Sonam Wangchuk news LIVE Updates: After activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the Delhi Police is planning "to crackdown on our protest during night or early hours of morning."

He requested people to join the CJP for night vigil at Jantar Mantar, "so that together we can march to Sansad" on July 20.

The CJP and Sonam Wangchuk have been staging a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. They sought a dialogue between the government and protesters over the matter.

Sonam Wangchuk health: The CJP said on Saturday that the Delhi Police "forcefully" took away the activist and admitted him to Safdarjung Hospital amid the hunger strike. As videos showed officials carrying Wangchuk covered in white sheet, Opposition leaders condemned the manner in which Wangchuk was taken.

Wangchuk's wife demanded that her husband be shifted to the medical facility of their own choice. She cited the “lack of transparency has shaken their trust”, according to her letter to the hospital.

Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said that Wangchuk remains conscious and clinically stable but is showing signs of dehydration and continues to refuse oral and intravenous fluid therapy despite repeated counselling by doctors.

"He is definitely showing signs of dehydration. He needs treatment. But despite our counselling, he is refusing treatment. He is accepting neither oral rehydration fluid, electrolyte solution, nor IV therapy," she told ANI.

Dipke announces hunger strike: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike soon after educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, was forcibly removed from the protest site earlier on Saturday by the Delhi Police and whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital.

Wangchuk's removal from the Jantar Mantar protest site came two days ahead of the planned march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday (July 20).