Sonam Wangchuk news LIVE Updates: ‘Next few hours critical’ — CJP says Delhi Police planning crackdown

Sonam Wangchuk news LIVE Updates: After activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the next few are critical as the Delhi Police is 'planning a crackdown" at the Jantar Mantar protest site.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also alleged late Saturday that the Delhi Police is planning “to crackdown on our protest during night or early hours of morning.” He requested people to join the CJP for night vigil at Jantar Mantar, "so that together we can march to Sansad" on July 20.
The CJP and Sonam Wangchuk have been staging a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. They sought a dialogue between the government and protesters over the matter.
Sonam Wangchuk health: The CJP said on Saturday that the Delhi Police "forcefully" took away the activist and admitted him to Safdarjung Hospital amid the hunger strike. As videos showed officials carrying Wangchuk covered in white sheet, Opposition leaders condemned the manner in which Wangchuk was taken.
Wangchuk's wife demanded that her husband be shifted to the medical facility of their own choice. She cited the “lack of transparency has shaken their trust”, according to her letter to the hospital.
Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said that Wangchuk remains conscious and clinically stable but is showing signs of dehydration and continues to refuse oral and intravenous fluid therapy despite repeated counselling by doctors.
"He is definitely showing signs of dehydration. He needs treatment. But despite our counselling, he is refusing treatment. He is accepting neither oral rehydration fluid, electrolyte solution, nor IV therapy," she told ANI.
Dipke announces hunger strike: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike soon after educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, was forcibly removed from the protest site earlier on Saturday by the Delhi Police and whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital.
Wangchuk's removal from the Jantar Mantar protest site came two days ahead of the planned march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday (July 20).
CJO spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka has appealed to people to reach Jantar Mantar, the protest site of the CJP and its supporters, “immediately.” He said the Delhi Police is planning a crackdown and the “next few hours are critical.”
In an update at 4:30 am from Jantar Mantar, Ashutosh Ranka, a CJP spokesperson, said, “4:30AM. Jantar Mantar. Next few hours are critical. Delhi Police is planning a crackdown. Reach Jantar Mantar immediately.”
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi posted on X, “The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa. The removal of Sonam Wangchuk ji from Jantar Mantar while he was on a non-violent hunger strike is wrong.”
"Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India’s future. No amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues. #ChhatronKiGoonj," the Congress leader wrote on X.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot addressed NSUI's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Jaipur on Saturday. He said, "Sonam Wangchuk remained hungry for 20 days, went on strike, but there was no response. They picked him up in a blanket and took him away. They're ready to go to any extent."
On activist Sonam Wangchuk's health, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, "The issued report also indicates 'compensated metabolic acidosis.”
This clearly means that the body is being affected and is suffering from dehydration. Dehydration leads to increased lactic acid production and acidosis, which can impact kidney function.
However, the use of the term “compensated” implies that the body is still fighting the condition. Compensation occurs only when the body is actively trying to restore the imbalance. If the condition progresses to a “decompensated” state, it could become extremely harmful.
Once decompensation sets in, complications such as electrolyte imbalances, loss of consciousness (which could potentially lead to a coma), and injury or dysfunction of the liver and kidneys may occur.
Therefore, it is crucial to address issues such as electrolyte imbalances, particularly involving potassium and other substances vital for organ function at this stage. If left untreated, the damage could become irreversible and seriously detrimental. At present, we are at a stage where the body is still fighting the condition.
"Therefore, administering IV fluids and initiating nutritional support are essential. Beyond a certain point, the situation could become critical for the patient...," the doctor explained.
Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram President and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad at the protest site at Jantar Mantar
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, was removed from the protest site by the Delhi Police yesterday. The police stated that this action was taken in accordance with Delhi High Court orders and expert medical advice regarding his health.
Actor Dia Mirza posted on Instagram: “I have been and will continue to support the students of my country. I hear you, I see you, I stand by you. I support Sonam ji’s demand for dialogue. I support his right to protest.”
The CJP posted on X “SONAM WANGCHUK’s MESSAGE FROM HIS FORCED DETENTION”
The organisation quored him as saying: “Thank you everyone for continuing to protest peacefully, my hunger strike is still on! We will not stop our movement till we achieve our goals!”
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday amid his ongoing hunger strike, remains conscious and clinically stable but is showing signs of dehydration and continues to refuse oral and intravenous fluid therapy despite repeated counselling by doctors, Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba told ANI.
Dr Bamba said Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital at around 7.30 am and continues to observe his fast. His vital parameters, including blood pressure, pulse rate and oxygen saturation, are stable, and he is fully conscious and oriented.
"He is definitely showing signs of dehydration. He needs treatment. But despite our counselling, he is refusing treatment. He is accepting neither oral rehydration fluid, electrolyte solution, nor IV therapy," she said.