Sonam Wangchuk is happy with how his boycott China call has led to an action-oriented disruption of Chinese services in India. Reacting to the news stories about Amul account suspension, Google Play Store removal of anti-China apps and a Global Times report on Indian consumers, Wangchuck said, " This is a good news, our medicine is hitting the right spots."

"The people's call for boycott of Chinese products, uninstallation of Chinese apps is forcing China to coerce Google and Twitter to take down the anti-China narrative," Wangchuk said in a brief Youtube video uploaded Monday.

"The only takeaway from the recent China-related controversies are that people's call for action is having a far reaching impact, please continue on this path," said the man who inspired Aamir Khan's character in Bollywood blockbuster 3 idiots.

Wangchuk also pointed out a report of China's state-run publication, Global Times titled, "Indians can hardly resist buying Chinese quality goods: analysts," adding that the boycott call is impacting China, otherwise Global Times would not have commented on this.

Ladakh-based innovator and educationist Sonam Wangchuk had appealed to Indians to boycott Chinese products in the backdrop of the recent standoff between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in that region.

Wangchuk's call of "give up all Chinese software in a week, all Chinese hardware in a year," has resonated with millions of Indians in the face of Chinese aggression in the Eastern Ladakh reason.





