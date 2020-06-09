Home >News >India >'Our China boycott medicine is hitting the right spot': Sonam Wangchuk reacts to Amul ad, Google Play Store report
Wangchuk's call of 'give up all Chinese software in a week, all Chinese hardware in a year,' has resonated with millions of Indians
Wangchuk's call of 'give up all Chinese software in a week, all Chinese hardware in a year,' has resonated with millions of Indians

'Our China boycott medicine is hitting the right spot': Sonam Wangchuk reacts to Amul ad, Google Play Store report

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2020, 09:51 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

Ladakh-based innovator and educationist Sonam Wangchuk had appealed to Indians to boycott Chinese products in the backdrop of the recent standoff between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control in region.

Sonam Wangchuk is happy with how his boycott China call has led to an action-oriented disruption of Chinese services in India. Reacting to the news stories about Amul account suspension, Google Play Store removal of anti-China apps and a Global Times report on Indian consumers, Wangchuck said, " This is a good news, our medicine is hitting the right spots."

"The people's call for boycott of Chinese products, uninstallation of Chinese apps is forcing China to coerce Google and Twitter to take down the anti-China narrative," Wangchuk said in a brief Youtube video uploaded Monday.

"The only takeaway from the recent China-related controversies are that people's call for action is having a far reaching impact, please continue on this path," said the man who inspired Aamir Khan's character in Bollywood blockbuster 3 idiots.

Wangchuk also pointed out a report of China's state-run publication, Global Times titled, "Indians can hardly resist buying Chinese quality goods: analysts," adding that the boycott call is impacting China, otherwise Global Times would not have commented on this.

Ladakh-based innovator and educationist Sonam Wangchuk had appealed to Indians to boycott Chinese products in the backdrop of the recent standoff between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in that region.

Wangchuk's call of "give up all Chinese software in a week, all Chinese hardware in a year," has resonated with millions of Indians in the face of Chinese aggression in the Eastern Ladakh reason.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Sonam Wangchuk's video is set in Ladakh with the Himalayas and river Sindhu in the backdrop

Sonam Wangchuk, man behind 3 Idiots, wants China to be defeated by wallet power

2 min read . 30 May 2020
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation had argued that its Amul ice-cream ads did not hurt Kwality Walls because they did not refer to it by name, rather depicted a generic cup labelled ‘frozen dessert’. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Amul ads guilty of disparaging frozen desserts, HUL argues in Bombay HC

2 min read . 10 Apr 2017
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout