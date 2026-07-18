Sonam Wangchuk: Protester claims police posed as medical team; AAP leader alleges bed sheets used to block cameras

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday slammed the Central government after Delhi Police took climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, following his days of indefinite hunger strike.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj shared a video of Wangchuk being taken away. He wrote, "Goons of Modi Govt Delhi Police dressed up in civil dress and sports shoes forcefully entering the protest site," and added, "They brought dozens of white bed-sheets to block camera views so that any violence/man-handling with Sonam Wangchuk & others is not video recorded."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was Sonam Wangchuk taken to Safdarjung Hospital during his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital due to orders from the Hon'ble High Court and expert medical advice, as his health had deteriorated during his prolonged hunger strike. 2 How long has Sonam Wangchuk been on his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk has been on his indefinite hunger strike since June 28, which marks over 20 days of fasting. 3 What are the demands of Sonam Wangchuk's protest and the Cockroach Janta Party? ⌵ Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and the NEET paper leak. 4 What claims have been made regarding police actions during Wangchuk's removal from the protest site? ⌵ Witnesses, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, claimed that police forcefully took Wangchuk away and used excessive force against protesters, leading to a commotion at Jantar Mantar. 5 What did Sonam Wangchuk say about his hunger strike before being taken to the hospital? ⌵ Before being taken to the hospital, Wangchuk expressed determination to continue his hunger strike until July 20, stating that ending it without a response would send the wrong message.

Bharadwaj's remarks came shortly after Delhi Police reached Jantar Mantar to take Wangchuk to a hospital after he had been on a hunger strike since 28 June in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and the NEET paper leak.

Wangchuk calls for support for Parliament march The climate activist, whose indefinite hunger strike was set to enter its 21st day on Saturday, has lost over nine kilograms of weight, but refused to call off the strike, stating that ending the fast without getting any response will send a wrong message. Earlier on Friday, he also called for massive support for the planned march to Parliament on 20 July, asserting that he will live till 20 July at any cost.

Addressing his supporters at Jantar Mantar on Friday, Wangchuk noted, "I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy.

Wangchuk removed from Jantar Mantar The climate activist was forcefully removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar a day after Delhi got its new police commissioner, Anurag Kumar, replacing Satish Golchha, more than nine months before Golchha's scheduled retirement.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk taken to hospital by Delhi Police

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that he was beaten up and detained by Delhi Police. In a separate post, he added, "Delhi Police is cracking down at Jantar Mantar. Beating up people and taking away Sonam sir forcefully."'

While Dipke claimed that Delhi Police resorted to a lathicharge to vacate the protest site and remove the other three students protesting alongside Wangchuk, DCP New Delhi, Sachin Sharma told ANI, "In accordance with the Honorable High Court's order and considering his health condition and expert medical advice, Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted from here to a government hospital for treatment; there has been absolutely no lathi-charge or anything of that sort."

Wangchuk's condition stable: Safdarjung Hospital Hours after he was removed and admitted to the emergency ward of Safdarjung Hospital, the hospital released a statement and said, "Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted at Safdarjung Hospital for required health care. He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring, and treatment to restore his body parameters."