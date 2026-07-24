Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his hunger strike on Thursday after "long negotiations" with the government "on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country." In a video, Wangchuk explained the conditions which the government provided him assurance on.

Sonam Wangchuk and theCockroach Janata Party (CJP)have submitted four demands to the government to end the protest over irregularities in the NEET examination. They are:

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were the main demands made by Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party? ⌵ The main demands included the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide due to the NEET paper leak, withdrawal of FIRs against peaceful protesters, and prosecution of police officials involved in atrocities. 2 Why did Sonam Wangchuk end his hunger strike after 26 days? ⌵ Wangchuk ended his hunger strike following written assurances from the government regarding accountability in the examination system, compensation for victims' families, and a commitment to debate these issues in Parliament. 3 How has the Indian government responded to the protests regarding the NEET paper leak? ⌵ The government has agreed to hold discussions with the Cockroach Janata Party at a neutral venue, set up fast-track courts for paper leak cases, and promised stricter actions against paper leaks. 4 What is the significance of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in this context? ⌵ While Pradhan's resignation was a key demand, Sonam Wangchuk indicated that its achievement was less critical than ensuring the protection and accountability for students affected by the NEET paper leak. 5 Should students be concerned about the legal actions taken against peaceful protesters? ⌵ Yes, the protesters were worried about FIRs being filed against them, but the government assured that no legal actions would be taken against students involved in peaceful protests.

1. Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan

2. ₹1 crore compensation for the families of all those students who died by suicide due to the NEET paper leak

3. All FIRs filed unnecessarily against peaceful protesters must be withdrawn; no FIRs be registered or legal action taken against those who participated in the July 20 march.

4. All police officials involved in committing atrocities must be prosecuted; and there is accountability for paper leak cases

How has govt responded to these demands so far? Sonam Wangchuk said on Friday he ended his 26-day fast after receiving written assurances from the government and members of Parliament from all political parties that "the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed on the floors of the Indian Parliament."

In a video, Wangchuk explained the conditions agreed to by the Centre before he ended his fast. He said he was given written assurances on these demands:

1. No legal action, FIRs against students and youth who are peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar or those who participated in the 'Sansad Chalo' march on July 20th,

2. Children who died in this paper leak accident, more than 20 in number, will be given appropriate compensation; compensation will be provided to their families.

3. There will be a thorough discussion and debate in Parliament on this issue and on bringing accountability to the government in education and examinations, to ensure that this does not happen again and that there is full accountability for what has happened.

What happens to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation? Sonam Wangchuk also addressed the question about the CJP's demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. "Now you will definitely ask what happened to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," he said.

Wangchuk said the leaders "were unable to give me any assurance as to when this would happen..." He added that students' well-being was more important to him.

At this, he said, he had two options: “either I go on a hunger strike for more weeks, and perhaps that would lead to the end of me. Then thousands of you have been telling me since 2-3 weeks ago that my life is important, and to continue the struggle, I have to stay alive...”

"But I also don't believe that we haven't achieved this," he said.

Wangchuk said, "My mind works differently. If he [Dharmendra Pradhan] doesn't do this, doesn't resign, it won't harm the children or us; it will harm the government itself."

"...He should have resigned. Resignation would have stopped all this damage long ago. This wasn't the most important thing for me; it would be resolved on its own. More important to me than any other way was that our children should not be implicated in such cases...," Wangchuk said.

"I have seen how in Ladakh, for years, FIRs have ruined kids' futures. Nothing like this will happen. We have achieved this from them; I am happy about that, and the families of the deceased children will be given proper compensation. In the highest temple of India's democracy, which is our Parliament, there will be a full debate on this issue and on accountability. I also thank you all very much for supporting this movement," Wangchuk said.

Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital after he was taken away by police from Jantar Mantar protest site on July 18. Despite hospitalisation, Wangchuk continued with his hunger strike. He finally ended his fast on Thursday, July 23, in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr. Jitendra Singh after getting written assurance from the government.