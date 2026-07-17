As climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 20th day on Friday, he asserted that he would "stay alive till July 20 at any cost," amid a warning from his doctors that his fast has reached a critical stage.

Addressing his supporters at the protest site, Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike since June 28, acknowledged that his physical condition is weakening but noted that his resolve remains unshaken, news agency PTI reported.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the reasons behind Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to alleged irregularities in examination processes, as well as to advocate for broader education reforms. 2 Why did Sonam Wangchuk refuse to end his hunger strike despite health warnings? ⌵ Wangchuk believes that ending the hunger strike without any response from the government would send a wrong message, emphasizing the need for a successful march to Parliament on July 20. 3 How has Sonam Wangchuk's health deteriorated during the hunger strike? ⌵ His health has significantly declined, with doctors warning of potential organ damage. He has lost more than 9 kg and is in a critical phase of prolonged fasting where muscle breakdown is occurring. 4 What actions are being taken to monitor Sonam Wangchuk's health? ⌵ The Delhi High Court has ordered that Wangchuk's health be monitored daily by government doctors, who are to provide necessary medical interventions as needed. 5 Should supporters attend the planned march to Parliament on July 20? ⌵ Yes, Sonam Wangchuk has urged his supporters to come in large numbers for the march, emphasizing that their presence is crucial for the success of the protest and to advocate for their demands.

He said, "I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy."

Wangchuk added, "I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost."

His remarks came as the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest over alleged examination irregularities at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 28th day. The CJP has been seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide over examination irregularities. Wangchuk also urged people to turn out in large numbers for the group's proposed march to Parliament on 20 July.

Wangchuk refuses to call off hunger strike According to the report, doctors treating the climate activist warned that his health has reached a critical stage after the prolonged fast. They added that the next phase could be dangerous, with a risk of organ damage if the hunger strike continues.

However, Wangchuk refused to call off the hunger strike. He noted that ending it without receiving any response from the government would send a wrong message and maintained that the focus should only be on making the July 20 march to Parliament a success.

The issue of his strike has also reached the Delhi High Court, which recently ordered authorities to monitor his health daily and provide medical assistance if his condition worsens.

Conditions of AISA members on hunger strike at 'severe' stage CPI(ML) Liberation-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) on Friday said the condition of its members Neha, Manish, and Aameen, who are also on an indefinite hunger strike at a separate site in Jantar Mantar, had reached 'severe stages.'

In a statement, the association noted that Aameen was at risk of hypovolemic shock due to dehydration, while Neha's blood sugar level had fallen to a dangerous 49 mg/dL, and Manish had lost over 10 per cent of his body weight.

Opposition supports Wangchuk, slams govt Congress leader Pawan Khera met Wangchuk and other members of the CJP at Jantar Mantar on Friday, expressing solidarity with them. The party has already urged Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike, adding that it was concerned about his health. Khera's visit comes a day after former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav met Wangchuk and others.

Extending support to Wangchuk, Khera said, "We are all concerned about Sonam Wangchuk's health. We are dealing with a highly insensitive government that fails to understand the language of democratic protest. When facing such a government, the methods of protest must evolve... Risking one's life against this government will not yield results."