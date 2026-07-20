Sonam Wangchuk sets 3 conditions to end fast as CJP gears up for 'Chalo Sansad' march from Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police have converted several entry points into high-security zones with multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, anti-sabotage checks and round-the-clock patrolling in New Delhi, Central Delhi and parts of North Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's march to Parliament today, news agency PTI said citing sources.

Banners, slogans and swelling crowds transformed Jantar Mantar into a packed protest camp on Sunday ahead of its proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday. Protesters in several hundreds stayed at the protest site throughout the night too.

Police personnel were seen maintaining a vigil around the protest site. Police have reiterated hat the march would not be permitted, calling the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar "illegal" and warning of action if demonstrators attempt to proceed towards Parliament.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What conditions has Sonam Wangchuk set to end his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk will end his hunger strike if the government takes accountability for recent failures in the education system, if he reaches the doorsteps of Parliament where assurances are given, or if he is unable to continue due to health reasons. 2 Why is the 'Chalo Sansad' march deemed unauthorized by Delhi Police? ⌵ The 'Chalo Sansad' march is considered unauthorized because the Cockroach Janta Party did not secure permission from the Delhi Police for this protest, as required under the current prohibitory orders. 3 How is Delhi Police preparing for the 'Chalo Sansad' march? ⌵ Delhi Police have implemented tight security measures including multi-layered barricades, enhanced surveillance, and additional personnel to prevent unauthorized gatherings and ensure public safety during the march. 4 Should participants of the 'Chalo Sansad' march follow specific guidelines? ⌵ Yes, participants are urged to follow guidelines shared by the Cockroach Janta Party to ensure a peaceful demonstration, which includes maintaining discipline and avoiding unauthorized behaviors during the march. 5 What has Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, said about the conditions for his hunger strike? ⌵ Gitanjali Angmo stated that Sonam Wangchuk would end his hunger strike if political leaders met him and assured that they would raise education accountability during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

On Monday morning, many policemen were seen engaging with CJP protestors and team members including spokesperson Saurav Das.

Earlier, CJP members shared photographs and videos on social media showing the protest site packed with supporters, claiming people from different parts of the country had begun arriving for Monday's mobilisation.

Also Read | Crowds swell at Jantar Mantar ahead of CJP's Parliament march on Monday

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, in a video message shared on X, appealed to students to take part in the July 20 protest march. He urged them to maintain peace and discipline during the demonstration. The march begins at 9 am, he said.

Police installed barricades on Tolstoy Marg, the main entry route to the protest site. CJP supporters initially objected but were urged by volunteers to avoid confrontation and remain peaceful amid fears of a possible crackdown.

“There is a credible info that crackdown will happen some time,” a message circulated among CJP volunteers read at midnight.

During the night, Delhi Police had shifted barricades and their vehicle mounted X-ray baggage scanner vehicle from Jantar Mantar. A CCTV camera installed on one of barricades was also removed. A heavy hammer to remove some iron barricades that were earlier fixed through welding was also brought.

Sonam Wangchuk's condition for ending fast In a message shared on X on Monday morning, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end fast on 20 July on the following conditions:

a) If the government takes accountability of the recent failures in education system, paper leaks etc, or

b) If I and the leaders of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where MPs and leaders of parties assure us they will now take up the issue in the Parliament, or,

c)If my health or other factors do not permit this then the MPs and leaders of different parties visit this hospital and give the above assurance.

This comes a day after, Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo, while addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, said, "If political leaders meet Sonam in the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Parliament session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow," Angmo said.

Prohibitory orders in force Delhi Police have enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, earlier Section 144, in New Delhi district, especially around Parliament House and India Gate, when Parliament is in session.

The order bans gatherings of four or more people, unauthorised rallies, and carrying weapons. With Parliament's Monsoon Session getting underway on Monday, restrictions are being strictly applied to prevent protests and ensure the smooth movement of lawmakers.

There is a credible info that crackdown will happen some time.

The Monsoon Session of theParliament for 2026 will begin on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.