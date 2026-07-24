Sonam Wangchuk ‘stable and alert’ — Medanta says vital signs within ‘accepted parameters’

Educator-activist Sonam Wangchuk, who broke his 26-day fast last night, is “stable and alert,” Medanta Hospital in Gurugram said on Friday, July 24.

Wangchuk ended his hunger strike late on Thursday night in the presence of his wife Gitanjali Angmo, Nadda and Union minister Jitendra Singh at Medanta.

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“Mr Sonam Wangchuk is being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors at Medanta Hospital Gurugram. He has broken his fast and is presently being fed liquid diet as per the requirements,” the hospital said in the press note.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What reasons did Sonam Wangchuk give for ending his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the government regarding key demands, including discussions in Parliament on accountability in the failing examination system. 2 How long did Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike last, and where did it take place? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike lasted for 26 days and took place at the Jantar Mantar protest site in Delhi. 3 What were the main demands of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during the protests? ⌵ The CJP's main demands included the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for families of suicide victims linked to the NEET paper leak, and assurance against legal action for peaceful protesters. 4 What assurances did the government provide to Sonam Wangchuk after his fast? ⌵ The government assured no legal action against peaceful protesters, compensation for families of deceased children, and a thorough discussion in Parliament regarding accountability in education. 5 What actions did the government announce in response to the NEET paper leak controversy? ⌵ The government announced the establishment of fast-track courts to try paper leak cases and indicated it would prepare stricter laws against such incidents.

Medanta said Wangchuk continues to be stable and alert, with vital signs within accepted parameters. “He remains under continuous observation and his clinical parameters are being monitored.”

‘End of hunger... Beginning of accountability’ Earlier this morning, Wangchuk said he decided to call off the fast only after receiving assurances from the government and MPs across parties on his key demands. He said that he extended his fast by two days because negotiations with the Centre were continuing.

“End of hunger... Beginning of accountability,” Wangchuk posted on X, sharing a video explaining his decision to end the fast, which he began at the Jantar Mantar on June 28 in support of the Cokroach Janta Party's (CJP) ongoing protest.

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In the video, Wangchuk also disclosed that he extended his hunger strike by two days because negotiations with the Centre were continuing.

"Negotiations were on for these assurances since the last two days, for which I had to extend my hunger strike. I could have extended it further if required," he said.

Wanghchuk also shared the text of the assurance letter that Health Minister J P Nadda read out at the hospital before he broke his fast.

"The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20," the letter said.

It also said that the government had "already assured threadbare discussions to find solutions to paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in Parliament", and was "positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks".

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.