Sonam Wangchuk urges people to join his hunger strike for a day at Jantar Mantar: 'If you can't come here..'

Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk, on 29 June, urged people across the country to join his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for a day.

Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest on Sunday to press for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged exam irregularities.

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Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk announces hunger strike from Sunday

“Namaskar, in support of education and environment, in support of CJP and Ladakh, today is my second day of Anshan on salt and water. Many people have joined here; you can also join. If you come here for one day in Anshan, it will be very good,” Wangchuk said in a video message shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

Wangchuk added that those unable to join the protest in Delhi could instead observe the hunger strike in their respective states.

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“Some people are doing it for three to five days. It is very good to show support. If you can't come here, then in your state, city or village, for one day of Anshan, for education, for improvement, for response from the government, for environment, for air and water, you can do it,” he said.

Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike on Sunday alongside the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities and environmental issues.

Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the ongoing protest, which began on 20 June amid the NEET paper leak row and other exam controversies, would not remain confined to education-related issues and that the platform would also raise other matters concerning accountability.

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Addressing the protesters, he said people should not view the protest as being limited to a single issue. "People are assuming this is only an NEET issue, education... I must tell you this is just the beginning. We will also come to the election (issues)," he said, drawing cheers from the gathering.

Dipke referred to electoral issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and said the movement would continue to raise concerns beyond the immediate demands of the protest.

"Whether we contest elections or not, we will work to reform the election system. What is happening now -- vote deletion -- there will be no need for EVMs," he said.

Education and environment are my issues: Wangchuk Explaining his decision to join the agitation, Wangchuk said on Sunday that education had been close to his heart for the last four decades and he could not remain silent when students raised concerns over the system.

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"Education and environment are my issues, truth and peace are my path, justice is my destination," Wangchuk, 59, said.

The activist said he had been associated with the movement in Ladakh for the last five-six years for environmental protection and cultural preservation, adding that accountability was needed on both education and environmental issues.

"I am sitting here with both these issues," he said.

"When there is no accountability, even when there is a dialogue, we are forced to take the only way possible in a democracy - peaceful protest, and we will do that," Wangchuk said.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) after Ladakh statehood protest turned violent and was released from Jodhpur prison in March 2026 after nearly six months when the NSA was revoked by authorities.

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Education and environment are my issues, truth and peace are my path, justice is my destination.

Before sitting on the fast, Wangchuk, along with Dipke, visited Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The protest began with the gathering observing a two-minute silence.

(With PTI inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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