‘Wangchuk will end fast tomorrow if…’: What wife Gitanjali Angmo said ahead of 20 July 'Chalo Sansad' rally

Sonam Wangchuk will end fast tomorrow if political leaders meet him, assure to raise education accountability in Monsoon Session, said climate activist's wife Gitanjali Angmo on Sunday (19 July, according to a PTI report. Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday issued a message from the hospital urging supporters to participate in the proposed July 20 march.

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The proposed Sansad Chalo march to Parliament clashes with the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, which will continue till August 13.

Wangchuk stable, updates Safdarjung Hospital Providing an update on Wangchuk's health, Dr Prof. Manisha Thakur, Head of the Department of Medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said the activist remained under close observation.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the reasons behind Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike is aimed at protesting against alleged irregularities in public examinations, specifically regarding the NEET paper leak, and to advocate for reforms in the education sector. 2 Why did Gitanjali Angmo express distrust in Safdarjung Hospital? ⌵ Gitanjali Angmo voiced her mistrust in Safdarjung Hospital due to discrepancies in the reported potassium levels of Sonam Wangchuk, and concerns over the hospital's refusal to share his medical records or allow a second opinion. 3 How did Delhi Police respond to the planned 'Chalo Sansad' march? ⌵ Delhi Police confirmed that they did not grant permission for the 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, warning participants of potential legal action for unauthorized gatherings and imposing prohibitory orders in New Delhi. 4 What conditions prompted Sonam Wangchuk's hospitalisation? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalised after showing signs of dehydration due to his prolonged hunger strike, which required immediate medical attention as per the doctors' advice and directions from the Delhi High Court. 5 Should supporters participate in the 'Chalo Sansad' march despite police warnings? ⌵ Supporters are encouraged to proceed with the 'Chalo Sansad' march peacefully, as both Sonam Wangchuk and his wife Gitanjali Angmo have expressed their wishes for the movement to continue, despite police cautions against unauthorized assembly.

Also Read | Wangchuk news LIVE: Delhi Police says no permission sought ahead of parl march

"Sonam Wangchuk is admitted under VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital. Since yesterday, he is under close monitoring and observation. His vital parameters at present is stable. His blood parameters have shown a slight improvement than yesterday. But still he requires a constant monitoring round the clock.

"We have got a multidisciplinary team who is taking care of him. Our team also includes the doctors from AIIMS Delhi and VMMC, Safdarjung hospital. The specialists of both the hospitals are of the opinion that Sonam Wangchuk requires round the clock medical care and monitoring.

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"If you do a prolonged fasting, then it affects your health, it is a type of stress to your body, and it can lead to complications. So the early detection of complication is very necessary, which can be done by monitoring. If there is any complication, if it is detected early, then, promptly it can be treated and he can be taken care of."

Cockroach Janta Party rallies supporters at Jantar Mantar Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday urged its supporters to gather at the Jantar Mantar in large numbers ahead of its proposed 'Sansad Chalo' march on Monday, claiming that there could be a police crackdown on the protest.

Dipke also said that activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike is continuing at the Safdarjung Hospital, where he was taken to forcefully by Delhi Police on Saturday, when his fast supporting CJP's protest over paper leaks and reforms in the education sector entered its third week.

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Overnight vigil swells crowd numbers at Jantar Mantar Crowds continued streaming into Jantar Mantar through Saturday night and into Sunday morning, after Abhijeet Dipke called for a night vigil amid fears that Delhi Police might attempt to clear the site before Monday's march.

The CJP circulated a series of photographs and videos depicting a densely packed protest ground, with Dipke sharing an image captioned "Jantar Mantar at 7:30 AM".

Delhi Police impose prohibitory orders ahead of Monsoon Session Security has been reinforced across the New Delhi district in anticipation of both the Monsoon Session and the CJP's planned "Chalo Sansad" march, with Delhi Police invoking prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The heightened security follows the CJP's announcement of the march, staged in protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma issued a public advisory on X on Sunday, stating that the "Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession."

The prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS, formerly Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, remains in force across the New Delhi district, according to the DCP's post.

"Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," the post read.

The DCP cautioned that anyone violating the prohibitory orders could face prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside other applicable laws.

"Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security," his post read.

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Delhi Police tighten checks as march remains unauthorised To bolster safety measures, Delhi Police has deployed additional personnel, reinforced barricades and stepped up vehicle checks at key entry points, sources said on Sunday. Police sources noted that the CJP had not secured permission for the proposed march.

"We are determined not to allow any unauthorised march towards the high-security zone," they said, adding that preventive deployment would continue throughout the duration of the Parliament session.