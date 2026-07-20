Sonam Wangchuk's conditions to end hunger strike omit Dharmendra Pradhan; CJP clarifies stance

Activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Monday he would end his indefinite hunger strike today if the government took accountability for the recent failures in the education system and the paper leaks.

In a handwritten note shared on X on Monday morning, Sonam, who has been on a 23-day fast, outlined three conditions for ending it.

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Apart from the government’s accountability for paper leaks, Sonam also said he would end the fast if he and CJP leaders reached the Parliament, where Members of Parliament assured them that they would take up the issue during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk sets 3 conditions to end fast ahead of CJP march to Parliament

The third condition mentioned by Sonam for ending the fast is if the leaders of different parties visit this hospital and give him assurances that that they will raise education-related issues.

Wangchuk was forcibly removed from his protest site at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 18 July. After his removal, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke started hunger strike and demanded resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 59-year-old had been protesting in support of an online satirical movement called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is seeking educational reforms. The protesters have planned a march to parliament today.

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No Dharmendra Pradhan mention Interestingly, Wangchuk’s set of demands do not mention Dharmendra Pradhan, whose resignation has been a primary demand of CJP since the protests began at Jantar Mantar on 20 June.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What conditions did Sonam Wangchuk set for ending his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk outlined three conditions for ending his hunger strike: accountability from the government for failures in the education system, assurance from MPs to raise the issue in Parliament, and visits from party leaders at his hospital to provide similar assurances. 2 Why did Sonam Wangchuk initiate his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk initiated his hunger strike to protest against government failures in the education system, including recent paper leaks, and to demand accountability from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 3 How is the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) involved in Sonam Wangchuk's protest? ⌵ The CJP is actively supporting Sonam Wangchuk's protest by organizing marches and advocating for educational reforms, including seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan due to issues affecting students. 4 What is the significance of the scheduled Monsoon Session of Parliament for the protest? ⌵ The Monsoon Session of Parliament is significant for the protest as it provides an opportunity for CJP and supporters to urge lawmakers to address issues of educational accountability and support Wangchuk's conditions for ending his hunger strike. 5 Should protesters be concerned about police restrictions during the CJP march? ⌵ Yes, protesters should be concerned as Delhi Police have implemented prohibitory orders, restricting gatherings and indicating legal action against unauthorized protests during the CJP march towards Parliament.

Sonam’s message came a day after. Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo, while addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, said, "If political leaders meet Sonam in the hospital and assure him that they will raise the issue of education accountability during the Parliament session, he will end his hunger strike tomorrow," Angmo said.

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CJP clarifies: Demands have not changed The Cockroach Janta Party, however, clarified that its demands from the government have not changed. “We want accountability from Dharmendra Pradhan for the death of 20+ students by suicide and relief of ₹1 crore each for their families. Our movement will not stop until we get justice,” the CJP said in a post on X on Monday.

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“The peaceful march to the Parliament as planned stands. Sonam Wangchuk has also appealed to the people of India to make this a huge and resounding success,” it said, adding that the group also demands that Wangchuk be released from the hospital where he’s being forcefully held against his will.

“As previously announced, Gitanjali J Angmo will be joining the peaceful march if Wangchuk sir is not permitted to come out,” CJP said.

CJP March today, Police warns of action Delhi Police have enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (formerly Section 144) in the New Delhi district, especially around Parliament House and India Gate, when Parliament is in session.

The order bans gatherings of four or more people, unauthorised rallies, and carrying weapons. With Parliament's Monsoon Session getting underway on Monday, restrictions are being strictly applied to prevent protests and ensure the smooth movement of lawmakers.

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Police have also warned people that legal action will be taken against those who violate the orders.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament for 2026 will begin today and is scheduled to conclude on 13 August.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.