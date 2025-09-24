Sonam Wangchuk's fervent appeal for peace amid violence in Leh – ‘please stop this nonsense. This damages our cause’

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk appealed for peace as a protest demanding statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to Ladakh turned violent on Wednesday, September 24.

The demonstrators set office of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Leh on fire too during the violent protests. “VERY SAD EVENTS IN LEH. My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause,” Wangchuk said in an appeal on X.

Earlier, police fired teargas shells and resorted to baton charge after a group of youths allegedly turned violent and pelted stones amid a massive protest and shutdown in Leh.

The protest was held in support of the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh. A shutdown was also observed in Leh amid demands to advance the proposed talks with Centre.

Wangchuk is part of the ongoing agitation in the region. In his appeal to desist from violence, Wangchuk said this is not the way he had asked for.

‘Fresh round of talks’ A fresh round of talks is scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, comprising members of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6.

The LAB youth wing had given a call for protest and shutdown after two of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to a hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening.

The protestors torched a security vehicle outside the BJP office in Leh, an official said, adding that additional forces have been deployed to restore order.