Sonam Wangchuk's first message from jail: ‘I am prepared to stay in jail unless…’

In a message from the Central Jail, Jodhpur, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk told the people of Ladakh and India about his well-being and demanded an independent Judicial Inquiry into the killing of four people during the September 24 Ladakh violence.

Through his lawyer, Mustafa Haji, Sonam Wangchuk said, “I am doing well, both physically and mentally and thank everyone for their concern and prayers.”

Mustafa Haj posted Sonam Wangchuk’s message on X, saying, "Today on the 4th of October Ka Tsetan Dorjey Ley [Sonam Wangchuk’s elder brother] and I [Mustafa Haji- Lawyer] met Mr Sonam Wangchuk at Jodhpur Central Jail."

Sonam Wangchuk is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. Police detained him on September 26 under the National Security Act (NSA) — two days after violent protests erupted in Ladakh's capital, Leh.

The violence on September 24 claimed the lives of four people and left 90 people injured amid police retaliation, after the protestors set a political party's office on fire.

The protests were a result of people demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, which turned into clashes with the police officials in Leh.

What did Sonam Wangchuk say in his message? Sonam Wangchuk, arrested days after Ladakh violence, conveyed to the people of Ladakh and India that he is doing well, “both physically and mentally.” He also thanked everyone for their concern and prayers.

Sonam Wangchuk extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those people who lost their lives and said, "My prayers with people who are injured and are arrested."

He sought an independent Judicial Inquiry into the death caused during the Ladakh violence on September 24.

"There should be an independent Judicial Inquiry into the killing of our four people, and unless that is done, I am prepared to stay in Jail," Sonam Wangchuk said.

Wangchuk reaffirmed his support for the Apex Body and the KDA (Kashmir Democratic Alliance) in their demand for Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh. He emphasised his commitment to the cause.

"I stand firmly with Apex Body and the KDA and the people of Ladakh in our genuine constitutional demand for Sixth Schedule and Statehood and whatever actions Apex Body takes in the interest of Ladakh, I am with them wholeheartedly," he said.