Sonam Wangchuk's health: Safdarjung hospital shares update; wife moves HC, says ‘if anything happens to Sonam...’

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk "requires continuous medical care under the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of experts," said the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital in a health bulletin on Sunday, July 19.

It stated, “Shri Sonam Wangchuk is being given the required medical intervention at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital.”

"His vital parameters are stable at present; however, his blood parameters remain marginally altered, and considering the physiological stress and systemic effects of prolonged fasting, he requires continuous medical care under the close observation of a multidisciplinary team of experts," the statement added.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Sonam Wangchuk's current health status after his hospitalization? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk is currently being monitored at Safdarjung Hospital, where his vital parameters are stable, but he is showing signs of dehydration and continues to refuse treatment, including IV fluids. 2 Why did Sonam Wangchuk's wife move the high court regarding his treatment? ⌵ Gitanjali Angmo moved the high court due to her concerns over the hospital's handling of Wangchuk's health and her desire to shift him to a different medical facility of their choice, claiming a lack of transparency from the hospital. 3 How is the medical team addressing Sonam Wangchuk's dehydration? ⌵ The medical team at Safdarjung Hospital is continuously monitoring Sonam Wangchuk and has recommended IV fluids and oral rehydration solutions, which he continues to refuse despite counseling. 4 What claims have been made about Sonam Wangchuk's potassium levels during his hospital stay? ⌵ His wife has questioned the hospital's reports of low potassium levels, alleging discrepancies between their findings and a previous independent lab report that showed normal levels. 5 Should individuals on hunger strikes receive medical intervention if their condition deteriorates? ⌵ Yes, medical experts emphasize the necessity of intervention, such as administering IV fluids, to prevent critical complications arising from prolonged fasting, especially if the individual's health shows signs of decompensation.

The hospital further informed that teams of doctors from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, "are of the considered opinion that sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring are essential to promptly detect and manage any potential complications that may arise despite his currently stable condition."

"Accordingly, all necessary medical care is being provided, and his clinical status, including his blood parameters, is being continuously monitored," it added.

Wife says 'have lost faith in...' Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, said in a post on Sunday that she has lost faith in the Safdarjung Government Hospital. She said she moved the high court, seeking an urgent hearing today, "praying for permission to shift Sonam before his health deteriorates further."

She explained the reason for her mistrust, saying, “The hospital told us Wangchuk’s potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to 'decreasing potassium levels.' An independent laboratory test reported 3.5, well within the normal range.”

He alleged that despite repeated requests, the hospital has refused to discharge him or "allow us to shift him to a private hospital of our choice."

"With around 30 police personnel stationed on our floor and well over 100 across the hospital, our movement is severely restricted. It is not medical care. It is illegal detention," Angmo claimed.

She said, "If anything happens to Sonam, the hospital authorities and the government must bear full responsibility."

While informing about her plea in the high court, Angmo said, “No family should have to fight the system simply to choose where their loved one receives medical care.”

Also Read | Angry Vishal Dadlani reacts to Delhi Police shifting Sonam Wangchuk to hospital

Sonam Wangchuk's first social media post after hospitalisation In his first social media post since hospitalisation, Sonam Wangchuk urged people to make the July 20 march to Parliament a “big success”. He called it “India’s 2nd FREEDOM MOVEMENT.”

Wangchuk was brought to the hospital by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning in a carefully planned, three-layered operation for essential medical care, following orders of the Delhi High Court.

This came two days ahead of the planned march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday (July 20).

Dipke's 2nd day of hunger strike Meanwhile, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke held hunger strike for the second day on Sunday. “…now I know how difficult it is. I salute Sonam Sir and the students here for their hunger strike. I am conserving energy for the march tomorrow,” he said.

Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, soon after educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, was forcibly removed from the protest site by the Delhi Police and whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital.

Delhi Police 'planning crackdown' After activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from the Jantar Mantar protest site, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the next few days are critical as the Delhi Police is 'planning a crackdown" at the Jantar Mantar protest site.

Dipke also claimed late Saturday that the “Delhi Police is planning to crackdown on our protest during night or early hours of morning - silencing the voice of youth.”