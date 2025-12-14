Sonam Wangchuk's HIAL should be given UGC recognition for its ‘exemplary work’, Parliamentary panel tells Centre

A Parliamentary committee has praised the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL), founded by Ladakh-based educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, for its “exemplary” work and recommended that it be granted recognition by the University Grants Commission (UGC), PTI reported.

In a report presented in Parliament earlier this week, the panel chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh also raised concerns over the delay in granting UGC recognition to HIAL.

The panel also recommended that the Ministry of Education closely study the HIAL model and consider how it can be replicated elsewhere through Centres of Innovation in Education or other interventions.

Advertisement

Here's what panel said “During its study visit to Ladakh, the committee was impressed with the academic, research, and entrepreneurship ecosystem at the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), especially its success in implementing experiential education and learning rooted in local socio-cultural and ecological contexts,” said the report of the Standing Committee on Education, Women, Youth and Sports.

“The committee was concerned to learn that the UGC has not yet granted recognition to HIAL and that the matter has been pending for many years now. The committee observed that HIAL has achieved a tremendous impact on the local community and received international fame through its ice stupas and other community engagement activities,” it added.

The panel noted that HIAL is exemplary in its implementation of the NEP 2020, which calls for such experiential and project-based learning, community engagement, and integration of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS).

Advertisement

“The committee recommends that the UGC should consider granting recognition to HIAL. Moreover, the committee encourages the UGC and the department to closely study the HIAL model and consider how it can be replicated elsewhere through Centres of Innovation in Education or other interventions,” the report said.

Also Read | Jail that once held Salman Khan now houses Sonam Wangchuk— know all about it

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh resulted in four deaths and left 90 people injured in the Union Territory. The government accused him of instigating the violence.

Following this, the Ladakh administration cancelled the land allotment to the HIAL, while the Union Home Ministry revoked the institute’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration, citing alleged violations.

Advertisement