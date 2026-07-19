Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike: Can fasting turn fatal? Expert explains IV fluids become necessary when...

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is still observing a fast after being hospitalised following 20 days of hunger strike. He has been seeking reform in the education system, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradesh over alleged irregularities in the NEET exam.

Wangchuk was taken from the Jantar Mantar protest spot to Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours on Saturday. The Cockroach Janata Party alleged Wangchuk was taken away “forcibly” by the Delhi Police.

Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba of Safdarjung Hospital, where Wangchuk was admitted on Saturday, said he continues to refuse oral and intravenous fluid therapy despite repeated counselling by doctors. She told ANI that the activist remains conscious and clinically stable but is showing signs of dehydration.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the health risks associated with prolonged fasting like Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Prolonged fasting can lead to dehydration and dangerously high ketone levels in the blood, which can adversely affect blood and organ functions. Medical intervention, such as IV fluids, is often required if ketone levels exceed 3 mmol/L. 2 Why did Sonam Wangchuk refuse IV fluids and oral electrolyte solutions while hospitalized? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk has continued to refuse all forms of treatment, including IV fluids and electrolyte solutions, despite medical advice aimed at combating dehydration and nutritional deficiencies. 3 How does dehydration affect the body during a hunger strike like Sonam Wangchuk's? ⌵ Dehydration during a hunger strike can lead to increased lactic acid production, metabolic acidosis, and potential organ dysfunction, making it essential to monitor electrolyte levels and provide treatment if necessary. 4 What happens if ketone levels rise too high during fasting? ⌵ If ketone levels in the blood rise above 3 mmol/L, it can lead to serious health issues including ketoacidosis, requiring forced feeding or intravenous glucose to prevent critical complications. 5 When is intravenous fluid therapy recommended for someone fasting, like Sonam Wangchuk? ⌵ Intravenous fluid therapy is recommended when a fasting individual shows signs of dehydration and metabolic acidosis, essential to restore hydration and electrolyte balance before serious health effects occur.

"He is definitely showing signs of dehydration. He needs treatment. But despite our counselling, he is refusing treatment. He is accepting neither oral rehydration fluid, electrolyte solution, nor IV therapy," Bamba told ANI news agency on Saturday.

Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo also said Wangchuk is still fasting. “The fast is continuing because he isn't consuming any sugar,” she said on Saturday.

“He is only taking the water with salt that he was consuming earlier... I am grateful that the government cared enough to bring him here, but we will handle the next steps ourselves; there is no need for government interference in this matter. He is definitely weak and losing muscle mass—which happens during any fast — but he is alert and very strong," Wangchuk’s wife said.

When does fasting become harmful? While commenting on activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, General physician Dr M Wali explained the medical risks of extended fasting and said intervention may be required if ketone levels in the blood rise dangerously.

In an interview with ANI, Dr Wali said the formation of ketone bodies is a natural process during fasting. However, he cautioned that the benefits reverse once ketone levels cross a certain threshold.

He said, “Ketone bodies in the blood develop after fasting. We do fasting monthly or in some religions for 40 days and we do 'vrat' routinely. The practice of 'vrat' is very important, it stimulates healthy metabolism which includes ketone body formation. This ketone body formation is neutralised once we start taking food.”

"If the ketone level is around 0.3 mmol/L then it is not harmful. You can get fatigue, exhaustion and you may feel hungry. But if it reaches between this amount and up to 3, then this becomes very harmful to the body and various organs," Dr M Wali said.

The physician noted that while ketones serve as nutrition for the brain, high levels in the blood can be dangerous.

Dr Wali said that in cases of prolonged hunger strikes, medical teams advise the individual to eat. If they refuse, "We are advising them forced nutrition or forced feeding."

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"Although ketone is the nutrition for brain, it is bad for blood. If it circulates in blood, it is called ketonemia. In diabetics, it is called ketoacidosis. So, these ketone levels, if they cross 3 are very harmful and in such cases, we ask such people who do hunger strike to eat and if they don't follow the command, we are advising them forced nutrition or forced feeding," he said.

The physician added, "Even if they don't feel like taking orally, glucose can be given intravenously. Their vitals, blood pressure, hydration, pulse, oxygenation - everything has to be monitored and this can be done in hospital setup," Dr. Wali added.

'IV fluids becomes essential when...' Another health expert, Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant in Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, emphasised how a “decompensated” state could become extremely harmful for an individual.

Explaining Wangchuk's condition, Chatterjee said the issued report indicates “compensated metabolic acidosis.”

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"Although ketone is the nutrition for brain, it is bad for blood. If it circulates in blood, it is called ketonemia. In diabetics, it is called ketoacidosis. So, these ketone levels, if they cross 3 are very harmful and in such cases, we ask such people who do hunger strike to eat and if they don't follow the command, we are advising them forced nutrition or forced feeding," he said.

The physician added, "Even if they don't feel like taking orally, glucose can be given intravenously. Their vitals, blood pressure, hydration, pulse, oxygenation - everything has to be monitored and this can be done in hospital setup," Dr. Wali added.

'IV fluids becomes essential when...' Another health expert, Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant in Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, emphasised how a “decompensated” state could become extremely harmful for an individual.

Explaining Wangchuk's condition, Chatterjee said the issued report indicates “compensated metabolic acidosis.”

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"This clearly means that the body is being affected and is suffering from dehydration. Dehydration leads to increased lactic acid production and acidosis, which can impact kidney function. However, the use of the term ‘compensated’ implies that the body is still fighting the condition," he told ANI.

Chatterjee added that "compensation" occurs only when the body is actively trying to restore the imbalance.

"If the condition progresses to a 'decompensated' state, it could become extremely harmful. Once decompensation sets in, complications such as electrolyte imbalances, loss of consciousness (which could potentially lead to a coma), and injury or dysfunction of the liver and kidneys may occur," Chatterjee said.

"Therefore, it is crucial to address issues such as electrolyte imbalances, particularly involving potassium and other substances vital for organ function at this stage. If left untreated, the damage could become irreversible and seriously detrimental," Chatterjee added.