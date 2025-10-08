Sonam Wangchuk's wife Geetanjali meets him in Jodhpur jail: ‘His spirit is undaunted’

Geetanjali Angmo said on Wednesday she had visited her husband, Sonam Wangchuk, in Jodhpur jail, where he has been lodged in the wake of the September 24 Leh violence.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Angmo said she met the climate activist along with lawyer Ritam Khare. She said, “His spirit is undaunted. His commitment resolute! His resilience intact! He conveys heartfelt thanks to all for their support and solidarity.”

Geetanjali Angmo said Wangchuk's legal team has obtained the detention order, which will be challenged in court.

The document lists the allegations against Wangchuk and the reasons for the invocation of the National Security Act against him.

On Saturday, Wangchuk's brother, Tsetan Dorje, also visited him in jail with lawyer Mustafa Haji.

After the visit, Haji on X said Wangchuk has demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of four people during last month's protest.

He wrote that Wangchuk said that he is willing to remain in jail until such an inquiry is conducted.

Angmo has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking her husband's release. A hearing on the petition is scheduled for October 14.

Wangchuk was detained under the NSA following violent clashes in Ladakh during a protest for statehood and inclusion of the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule.

