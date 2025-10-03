Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest

Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J. Angmo has moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest and seeking his release. The climate activist has been lodged in the Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan since he was taken into custody following the September 24 violent Ladakh clashes.

According to official records, Angmo filed her plea at the top court on October 2, Thursday.

This comes a day after the climate activist's wife sought President Droupadi Murmu's immediate intervention for Sonam Wangchuk's release.

She has also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the release of her husband.

She also addressed her letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and also the Leh District Collector, which she published on X as well.

Sonam Wangchuk arrested Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act NSA on September 26 and shifted to Jodhpur jail shortly after.

The arrest happened following violence in Leh during protests, which claimed the lives of atleast four people. The restrictions under section 163 of BNSS, which were imposed in the region, were eased for a few hours on Tuesday, allowing people to buy essential items. The protesters have been demanding inclusion of the region in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. A total of 44 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

