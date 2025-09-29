Sonam Wangchuk's wife shares PM Modi's photo with Bangladesh leader Yunus: ‘Why is it problem for…’

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, raised questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh.

She asked, “If it’s okay for the Hon. PM to meet Md Yunus, why is it a problem when @Wangchuk66, India’s educator and innovator, meet him?”

Her statement came as Sonam Wangchuk remains detained in a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, under the National Security Act (NSA).

Wangchuk was held after a massive protest in Leh, Ladakh, over Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh turned violent on September 24. Four people died and 90 others were injured in the incident.

Bangladesh visit, 'Pakistan link' After the Ladakh violence on September 24, a photo of Sonam Wangchuk and Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus from the year 2020 was misleadingly shared on social media.

Besides, Wangchuk was recently accused of having links with Pakistan. Ladakh DGP SD Singh Jamwal said on Sunday that Wangchuk is being probed for allegedly having links with Pakistan on the back of last month’s arrest of a "PIO" (Pakistani Intelligence Operative PIO) who allegedly sent videos of his protests across the border.

The police chief also cited some of Wangchuk’s “suspicious” foreign trips, including to Pakistan to attend an event by The Dawn.

Wangchuk was also ‘blamed’ for the Ladakh unrest, alleging he had incited the mob by making provocative statements by mentioning the Arab Spring-style protest and the recent GenZ protests in Nepal.

"What has been found in the investigation (against Wangchuk) cannot be disclosed at this moment. The process is going on and if you look at his profile and history, it is all available on YouTube. His speech worked as instigation as he talked about the Arab spring and the recent unrest in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka," Jamwal said.

Wangchuk's wife clarifies, refutes allegations Angmo, however, told PTI that their recent visit to the neighbouring country was purely professional and climate-focused.

Denouncing the allegations of Pakistan links involving her husband, she said all of Wangchuk's overseas visits were made on the invitation of reputed universities and institutions.

She said the ‘Breathe Pakistan’ conference held in February was organised by the United Nations Pakistan and Dawn Media, and involved multinational cooperation.