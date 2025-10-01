Sonam Wangchuk's wife writes to President, PM Modi, says ‘not aware about his condition, was detained without meds’

Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife and co-founder of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), has written to the President of India, Prime Minister of India, Home Minister, Law Minister of India, and the LG of Ladakh about the “detention” of her husband. In her letter, Gitanjali Angmo alleged that she has had no contact with Sonam Wangchuk since his “detention under the NSA.”

Gitanjali alleged that while being detained, Sonam Wangchuk was not permitted to take his clothes with him and it was unclear whether he has since been provided fresh clothing or basic necessities such as medicines, which he requires daily – particularly after his 15-day fast in September 2025 that left him physically weakened.

She said she was told by Insp. Rigzin Gurmet, SHO of Lich, that he would arrange a call with Sonam, but she never received it.

“Till today, Le. Ist Oct 2025, the officer has not called me or made me speak to my husband. I am completely unaware about my husband's condition. I was also told the officer would explain to me my legal rights. Even that has not been done till today.”

“I am shocked and devastated,” she said.

Gitanjali has also alleged that a “full-scale witch hunt has been unleashed for the past one month in particular, and for the past four years covertly, to kill the spirit of my husband and all the causes he stands for and espouses.”

She further asks, “Is it a crime to speak about climate change, melting glaciers, educational reforms and grassroot innovation? To raise one's voice for upliftment of a backward tribal belt which is ecologically fragile in a peaceful Gandhian manner for the last four years?” Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk's wife shares PM Modi's photo with Bangladesh leader Yunus: ‘Why is it problem for…’

“It certainly cannot be termed as a threat to national security.”

She said Sonam Wangchuk has been contributing by building shelters for the Indian Army to help officers and jawans stay warm and fight effectively. “To treat the son of the soil of Ladakh so shabbily is not just a SIN but a strategic error for building strong borders with solidarity and peaceful coexistence.”