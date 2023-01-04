Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram hospital due to respiratory issues2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 02:42 PM IST
- Sonia Gandhi is suffering from respiratory issues and was unwell since Tuesday evening
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to the news agency PTI. The sources of the news agency claimed that she was admitted for a routine check-up. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital, the sources claimed.