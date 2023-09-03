Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital with mild fever, currently stable.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever. Currently, she is under doctors' observation and stable, said sources as quoted by ANI.
Updated: 03 Sep 2023, 11:58 AM IST
