Home / News / India /  Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to fever

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to fever

1 min read . 01:49 PM IST Priyanka Sharma
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in Raipur

  • Sir Ganga Ram Hospital spokesperson said Gandhi is undergoing treatment and her condition is stable.

New Delhi: Congress leader and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi due to fever. A hospital spokesperson said she is undergoing treatment and her condition is stable.

She is under the close observation of Dr Arup Basu, a senior chest physician at the hospital.

“Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital under Dr Arup Basu , Sr Consultant Department of Chest Medicine, and his team on 2nd Mar 2023 on account of fever. She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable," said Dr D S Rana, chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
