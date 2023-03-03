Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to fever

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital due to fever1 min read . 01:49 PM IST
- Sir Ganga Ram Hospital spokesperson said Gandhi is undergoing treatment and her condition is stable.
New Delhi: Congress leader and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi due to fever. A hospital spokesperson said she is undergoing treatment and her condition is stable.
New Delhi: Congress leader and United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi due to fever. A hospital spokesperson said she is undergoing treatment and her condition is stable.
She is under the close observation of Dr Arup Basu, a senior chest physician at the hospital.
She is under the close observation of Dr Arup Basu, a senior chest physician at the hospital.
“Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital under Dr Arup Basu , Sr Consultant Department of Chest Medicine, and his team on 2nd Mar 2023 on account of fever. She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable," said Dr D S Rana, chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
“Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson UPA, has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital under Dr Arup Basu , Sr Consultant Department of Chest Medicine, and his team on 2nd Mar 2023 on account of fever. She is undergoing observation and investigations and her condition is stable," said Dr D S Rana, chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.