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Sonia Gandhi admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram, to undergo a minor procedure

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram, to undergo a minor procedure

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Published13 May 2026, 11:17 AM IST
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Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi admitted to Medanta, Gurugram, to undergo a minor procedure, say sources cited by ANI.

More details are being awaited

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