Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests1 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2020, 08:58 PM IST
She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for 'routine tests and investigations'
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities said.
She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin.
"Her condition is currently stable," Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital, was quoted as saying in the bulletin.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
