Home >News >India >Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests
Congress president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2020, 08:58 PM IST PTI

She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for 'routine tests and investigations'

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities said.

She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin.

"Her condition is currently stable," Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital, was quoted as saying in the bulletin.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A health worker in protective suit offers at Sir Ganga Ram hospital in New Delhi (AP)

OPD services at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi to resume from 1 July

1 min read . 27 Jun 2020
The logo for Amazon.com Inc. (Bloomberg)

Bill requiring Amazon to disclose Chinese products introduced in US Congress

2 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout