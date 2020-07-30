Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests1 min read . 08:58 PM IST
She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for 'routine tests and investigations'
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for 'routine tests and investigations'
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities said.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities said.
She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin.
She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin.
"Her condition is currently stable," Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital, was quoted as saying in the bulletin.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated