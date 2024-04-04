Rajya Sabha: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar administers oath to Sonia Gandhi, Ashwini Vaishnaw, 12 others
Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Syed Naseer Hussain from Karnataka, BJP leader R P N Singh from Uttar Pradesh, and BJP member Samik Bhattacharya from West Bengal were among the 14 who took the Rajya Sabha oath
Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Thursday, administered oath to fourteen elected members of the Rajya Sabha in Parliament House. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among the 14 who took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.