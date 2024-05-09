'Sonia Gandhi came from Italy': BJP leader reacts to Sam Pitroda's 'Chinese, African' comment
R Ashoka, leader of opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Thursday strongly criticised Congress leader Sam Pitroda's ‘racist’ remarks, saying, ‘This is Congress DNA. He did not say anything about Sonia Gandhi, she came from Italy...This is the mindset of the Congress…’
