The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader, R Ashoka, Thursday rebuked Congress leader Sam Pitroda for what he termed as “racist" remarks.

Pitroda stirred controversy by comparing Indians from various regions to Chinese, Arabs, Whites, and Africans during an interview with The Statesman, as he discussed diversity and democracy in India.

Ashoka said, "This is Congress DNA. He did not say anything about Sonia Gandhi, she came from Italy... This is the mindset of the Congress..."

The interview published on May 8quoted Sam Pitroda as saying, “We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside a few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans."

Pitroda's comment's evoked sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at an election rally, Modi criticised the grand old party and asked the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the key ally of Congress in Tamil Nadu, if it would snap ties with the party.

He asked if DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, “who speaks of Tamil culture, such a serious allegation has been made—will DMK snap ties with Congress, for Tamil pride and the Tamil people."

“Do they have the guts?" Modi asked.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also criticised Pitroda's "racist" remarks, terming them "reprehensible" and demanded an apology from the Congress party.

The UP chief minister alleged that the grand old party was responsible for the partition of the country in 1947. Even after Independence, the party committed the sin of dividing the country along caste, regional and linguistic lines, he added.

"Sam Pitroda, the advisor and guide of the Congress leadership, espouses the party's historical divide-and-rule tactic. His remarks are reprehensible," PTI quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying. "The Congress must apologise to the nation for Pitroda's comments," he added.

He further said Pitroda must refrain from commenting on the Ram temple. Lord Ram symbolises unity, cultural integrity and the values of compassion and development for all. The construction of the Ram temple is a matter of immense pride for India, reflecting its cultural ethos and national unity, he added.

