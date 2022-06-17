Sonia Gandhi has been detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and doctors are observing her health conditions closely, the Congress party added.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital on June 12, has got a fungal infection and do the post -Covid complications, according to the party's official statement. The 75-year-old leader has been detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and doctors are observing her health conditions closely, the Congress party added.
Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection.
Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said, "She is currently being treated for it along with other post-Covid symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment".
Her son Rahul Gandhi reached Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday to meet his ailing mother. Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case.
Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday, June 20.
The Wayanad MP was questioned by the ED for three consecutive days, sparking protests by Congress leaders across the country. The Congress MP had written to ED asking for his questioning to be deferred to Monday. as he decided to stay in the hospital to look after his ailing mother.
Earlier, daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was staying with her mother as her attendant in the hospital because Rahul Gandhi was facing the interrogation from the ED in connection with the National Herald case.
The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.
In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.
In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.
Officials familiar with the probe said Rahul Gandhi is being asked questions about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis have stakes in the latter. The Congress leader is being questioned under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
