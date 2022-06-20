Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital ahead of ED summon on 23 June. Read here

Thereafter she was taken to the hospital on 12 June for treatment of fungal infection and post-covid complications.
Thereafter she was taken to the hospital on 12 June for treatment of fungal infection and post-covid complications.
The 75-year-old leader had been detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi
The 75-year-old leader had been detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi
Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case. Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled for today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case. Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled for today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Wayanad MP was questioned by the ED for three consecutive days, sparking protests by Congress leaders across the country. The Congress MP had written to ED asking for his questioning to be deferred to 20 June. as he had decided to stay in the hospital to look after his ailing mother.
The Wayanad MP was questioned by the ED for three consecutive days, sparking protests by Congress leaders across the country. The Congress MP had written to ED asking for his questioning to be deferred to 20 June. as he had decided to stay in the hospital to look after his ailing mother.
Earlier, daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was staying with her mother as her attendant in the hospital because Rahul Gandhi was facing the interrogation from the ED in connection with the National Herald case.
Earlier, daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was staying with her mother as her attendant in the hospital because Rahul Gandhi was facing the interrogation from the ED in connection with the National Herald case.
The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The National Herald, started by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, was published by the AJL. In 2010, the AJL, which faced financial difficulties, was taken over by a newly-floated YIL with Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda as directors, both of them Gandhi loyalists.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.
In a complaint in the Delhi High Court, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy accused Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.
Officials familiar with the probe said Rahul Gandhi is being asked questions about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis have stakes in the latter. The Congress leader is being questioned under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Officials familiar with the probe said Rahul Gandhi is being asked questions about the takeover of the AJL by YIL since the Gandhis have stakes in the latter. The Congress leader is being questioned under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).