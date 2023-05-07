Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a gathering in Mangaluru, Karnataka, questioned Rahul Gandhi's credibility and stated that while Rahul is giving guarantees to the people of Karnataka, it is uncertain who can vouch for his own promises.

While speaking to the reporters, Sarma said, “Rahul Gandhi is giving a guarantee to the people of Karnataka, but who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi? Sonia Gandhi has been fighting alone for the last 20 years to make Rahul Gandhi stand, and now this person (Rahul Gandhi) comes and gives a guarantee to the people of Karnataka."

#WATCH | "Rahul Gandhi is giving guarantee to the people of Karnataka, but who will take the guarantee of Rahul Gandhi...Sonia Gandhi has been fighting alone for the last 20 years to make Rahul Gandhi stand, now this person (Rahul Gandhi) comes and gives guarantee to the people… pic.twitter.com/EZvdck8vvB — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the state's final leg of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections has intensified. Several BJP leaders are campaigning for the elections in the poll-bound state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducting a large roadshow in Bengaluru, but today's roadshow will have a shorter route due to the NEET entrance exam.

The upcoming Karnataka elections could make or break for the Congress party. It has suffered significant setbacks recently, including consecutive losses in the 2014 and 2019 national elections and defeats in several state elections.

It is to be further noted that, Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed her first rally in three years on Saturday in Hubbali, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

Sonia Gandhi criticized the BJP for spreading "hatred" and asserted that the current government is incapable of bringing development to the state.

This was her first rally since December 2019 when she spoke at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jagadish Shettar and influential member of the Lingayat community, visited the seers of the community in Hubbali to request their backing for the party.

(With inputs from agencies)