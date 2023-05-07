'Sonia Gandhi fighting alone to make Rahul Gandhi stand,’ says Assam CM Sarma1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 12:11 PM IST
The upcoming Karnataka elections could make or break for the Congress party as it has suffered significant setbacks recently, including consecutive losses in the 2014 and 2019 national elections and defeats in several state elections.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing a gathering in Mangaluru, Karnataka, questioned Rahul Gandhi's credibility and stated that while Rahul is giving guarantees to the people of Karnataka, it is uncertain who can vouch for his own promises.
