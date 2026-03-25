Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress leader is ‘stable’, investigations underway, say doctors at Delhi hospital

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is stable and is being treated for a possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract, dortors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said on Wednesday afternoon.
Sonia Gandhi, 79, was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for a routine medical check-up on Tuesday evening.
"Sonia Gandhi is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract. Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a statement.
A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered, the statement said. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital at 10.30 PM on Tuesday evening after feeling unwell.
Rahul Gandhi, hes son, cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala on Wednesday due to Sonia Gandhi's health concerns.
Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, was scheduled to kick off his campaign for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections with a public rally in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening. The rally is being organised by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) at Kozhikode Beach at 4.30 PM.
Now, instead of Rahul, Congress presidentMalikarjun Khargewill address the rally, Congress sources said.
The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson experienced discomfort due to a change in the weather and has been kept under observation. Doctors attending to her have indicated that there is nothing serious.
In June last year, she was taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure, a party functionary had said, while she was on a personal visit to the state with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The senior leader was hospitalised in the past for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract and underwent a procedure for the same.
Sonia Gandhi turned 79 in December last year and is currently serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.
(With agency inputs)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer